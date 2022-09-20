"This was actually pretty good ngl" - Fans impressed by Conor McGregor's impression of Tom Hardy's Bane from 'The Dark Knight Rises'

UFC superstar Conor Mcgregor is delving into the world of cinema with his acting debut in the reboot of the 1989 classic Road House. Fans of the mixed martial artist were impressed when a video of him impersonating Tom Hardy's Bane from The Dark Knight Rises came to light.

The Irishman was seen mimicking iconic lines of Bane, the antagonist of the final chapter of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy portrayed by Hollywood superstar Tom Hardy:

"Oh, you think darkness is your ally. You merely adopted the dark, I was born in it."

Fans were caught by surprise after seeing Conor McGregor's impersonating side and expressed their approval under the comments section. One fan claimed that the video was undeniably good:

"This was actually pretty good ngl [not gonna lie]"

Another fan labeled McGregor 'The Irish Knight':

"The Irish Knight."

Others were thorougly impressed to witness the little-known side of the MMA superstar:

"He taking this acting thing serious"

"He should just make content and never fight again"

"Pretty good I have to say!"

Check out some of the best fan reactions below:

Conor McGregor begins shooting for 'Road House', shares glimpses with fans

Conor McGregor will make his silver screen debut in the reboot of the 1989 classic Road House. After embarking on several successful business ventures and selling a majority stake of his whiskey company Proper No. Twelve to Proximo Spirits, McGregor will now entertain his fans with his acting skills.

Amazon Studios announced that McGregor would be making his acting debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the Hollywood classic.

McGregor's representative Karen Kessler claims that the Irishman is extremely excited about the project:

“McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood. While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming.”

Although not much is known about the details of his role, fans of the mixed martial artist were thrilled when 'The Notorious' shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of him receiving direction.

