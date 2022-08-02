"Stoned to the bone" - Fans react to bizarre clip of Conor McGregor fawning over an umbrella, comparing himself to The Penguin from Batman

Conor McGregor recently uploaded a bizarre clip of himself fooling around with an umbrella on his superyacht. The Irishman is seen opening and closing the umbrella while closely examining it at intervals.

McGregor also hilariously compared himself to Batman's iconic rival The Penguin, who also carries around an umbrella. Whilst posing with the umbrella, 'Notorious' said in the video:

"Looking like Batman yeah, The Penguin. Yo, I'm The Penguin"

The caption read:

"Makin it rain in summer ❤️"

Fans unanimously seem to believe that the former UFC double champ is intoxicated in the video. The Irishman is also seen smoking a joint, which led many to think that he is under the influence of marijuana. @braveheart_bullies_scotland_ wrote:

"Stoned to the bone"

Another user hilariously wondered if 'The Notorious' rolls his own smokes. @gilezsilk wrote:

"You reckon he rolls his own spliff"

Check out other reactions to McGregor's bizarre video below:

McGregor's recent vacation on his superyacht has led to growing concerns about the Irishman's return to the octagon. McGregor fans have been urging the Irishman to quit the high life and get back to training.

Conor McGregor weighs in on UFC 277 title fights

Conor McGregor hasn't fought in more than a year as he is recovering from a broken leg he suffered in his last UFC outing. The Irishman is currently on vacation in his Lamborghini superyacht that has seen him anchored in France, Italy and Spain.

'The Notorious' has also been providing snippets of his high-life where he is seen drinking and apparently smoking marijuana. However, McGregor isn't one to miss UFC PPVs even whilst on vacation. The Irishman recently weighed in on the UFC 277 main and co-main event from aboard his yacht.

McGregor compared Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 2 to his rematch with Nate Diaz.

"It’s remarkable to me, the similarity of last night’s ladies bantamweight title fight rematch, to mine and Diaz—the McGregor Diaz fights."

Catch McGregor's take on the UFC 277 headliner below:

Weighing in on the interim flyweight title fight between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France, Conor McGregor said:

"Great fight last night. That Mexican is a little animal, so was the little New Zealander [Kai Kara-France] also. Two different people and it was great to really watch that bout and the little Mexican sombrero, you got to give it to him. Campeon. Numero uno. I see what the ref was at - it was a little rush of blood but no harm done. No loser in that bout."

