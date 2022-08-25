“Doesn't look like a guy who'd drink beer out of a stranger's smelly shoe” - Fans impressed as Tai Tuivasa sports traditional Middle-Eastern outfit

MMA fans have reacted to a picture of UFC heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa sporting a traditional Middle-Eastern Kandura robe.

The Australian, known for his devastating knockout power and post-fight shooey antics, is riding high on a five-fight winning run. The 29-year-old finished all five of his last fights and earned three Performance of the Night bonuses back-to-back.

'Bam Bam' is set to face former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane at UFC Fight Night 209 next month. The card is the first UFC event to be held in France, Gane's home country.

Fans have reacted to the post by MMA reporter Alex Behunin, with one fan joking that the picture doesn't represent the Tai Tuivasa they've seen drink beer from a shoe in the octagon:

"Doesn't look like a guy who'd drink beer out of a strangers smelly shoe does he? Looks can be deceiving."

Scott Boivie 🧢 @ScottBoivie @AlexBehunin Doesn't look like a guy who'd drink a beer out of a strangers smelly shoe does he? Looks can be deceiving.

Another fan added that Tuivasa looks very comfortable in it:

"Can't lie I'd try it myself looks comfy as hell"

Pedro @PedroGak @AlexBehunin Can't lie I'd try it myself looks comfy as hell

Twitter user @MartinH_23 believes the picture of the No.3-ranked heavyweight is enough to guarantee him victory against Ciryl Gane:

"Oh yeah he sleeping Gane for sure"

Martin @MartinH_23 @AlexBehunin oh yeah he sleeping gane for sure

One fan believes Tuivasa suits the style and would like to see him wearing a ghutra, the traditional Middle-Eastern headdress:

"Not too shabby, now let's see him with the ghutra"

Amran @amranese @AlexBehunin Not too shabby, now let's see him with the ghutra

Check out more fan reactions below:

starstruck_mma @exodia_22 @AlexBehunin Bro drinks zamzam water out of sandals😂😂😂

AngryDroidMMA @DroidAngry @AlexBehunin Yeah this man going to win

Kdub @KalWest5 @AlexBehunin Never did a cooler heavyweight exist

Gethai🧃🏝 @Gethai5 @AlexBehunin Am I the only one or does this guy look like a true ahole

Tyson Pedro gives his breakdown for Tai Tuivasa vs. Ciryl Gane

UFC light heavyweight Tyson Pedro has given his insight into the upcoming heavyweight clash between his brother-in-law Tai Tuivasa and Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris next month.

Many UFC fans have tipped both Tuivasa and Gane as future heavyweight champions and a win for either fighter will almost certainly guarantee a title shot.

Gane's last appearance in the octagon was when he faced champion Francis Ngannou back in January. The Frenchman was the interim champion at the time and was attempting to become the undisputed heavyweight champ for the first time. 'Bon Gamin' came up short against 'The Predator', losing via unanimous decision.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA, Pedro gave his thoughts on the heavyweight clash:

"For me, everyone know's Tai's gameplan, he wants to knock you out. I feel like thats what he's gonna have to do, he'll have to pressure him [Ciryl Gane], put the pressure on, put his back to the cage, walk him down, because Gane is a skilled kickboxer and skilled standup. He's gonna have to turn it messy for him."

Catch Tyson Pedro discussing Tai Tuivasa here:

