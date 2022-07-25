"He's a proper lad to take it in stride" - Fans impressed by Tom Aspinall laughing at 'Family Guy' meme of his injury moment 

Tom Aspinall suffered an unfortunate knee injury in the much-anticipated UFC London headliner clash against Curtis Blaydes this past weekend. Memes flooded the internet comparing Aspinall's injury to the famous moment from 'The Family Guy' when Peter Griffin sat on the sidewalk clutching his knee after tripping and falling.

Fans are now gushing over Aspinall for being such a good sport after the heavyweight contender was seen laughing at the memes. @henrysb13 wrote on Instagram:

"Love Tom's mentality, he's a proper lad to take it in stride"

Several fans have championship expectations from the Englishman in the future. @c.anderson1_ wrote:

"You’ve got to laugh😂speedy recovery to him he didnt deserve that, gonna come back better and stronger for sure that’s a future champ right there we’re all behind you Tom"

While he is already a huge fan favorite, Aspinall's ability to laugh in the immediate aftermath of a freak injury has certainly earned him more followers. @danielcrawford_93 wrote:

"Humble humble guy, horrible end to the fight but the fact he can laugh at himself shows his character. This is why we love him!"

Curtis Blaydes dismisses the idea of rematch against Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall's UFC London clash against Curtis Blaydes was met with an anti-climactic ending after a knee injury sent the Englishman crashing to the canvas 15 seconds into the opening frame. Blaydes was adjudged the winner via TKO, and Aspinall suffered his first UFC loss, ending a six-fight unbeaten run.

Aspinall released a statement in the aftermath of the fight thanking doctors, fans, and the UFC for their support. The British fighter also thanked Blaydes for dropping by to share a beer after the bout.

Although Blaydes is dismayed by the anti-climactic nature of the win, he is focused on his forward trajectory. 'Razor' is unwilling to wait for an immediate rematch against Aspinall, whose return timeline is currently uncertain. Blaydes wants to take on the winner of Tai Tuivasa vs. Ciryl Gane, which is scheduled for September. The 31-year-old said during the post-fight scrum:

“I’m not risking my ranking [with a rematch]. I won the fight. Heading into this fight I envisioned the winner, which is me, would be fighting the winner of Tuivasa and Gane. So I’m not going to pass up an opportunity to fight those guys when it’s right there, to wait for Tom Aspinall to heal and run it back.”

Watch Blaydes' appearance at the post-fight presser below:

