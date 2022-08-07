"Interviews are hilarious and fights entertaining AF" - Fans jokingly throw in Jake Gyllenhaal, Jolie Poirier's names in list of opponents for Conor McGregor's return

Every time Conor McGregor leaves the octagon for a considerable period, his return becomes a matter of myth within the MMA community.

Rumors of tentative dates cloud the air, whispers of potential opponents float around, and fans are left grasping at straws trying to guess the nature of the Irishman's big comeback. Sometimes McGregor spices it up even more by randomly announcing his retirement.

Since breaking his leg at UFC 264, McGregor has rekindled quite a few old rivalries and forged a couple of new ones. He has also been called out by the champions and top contenders of multiple weight classes while recovering from the injury, which certainly goes on to show the influence he still has in the sport.

At the end of the day, everyone wants a 'red panty night' and all the perks that come with it.

However, fans do not have anything to lose or gain with McGregor's return, except for the massive amount of entertainment that follows. Hence, they have a free pass to take serious, as well as hilarious guesses at who he would make his octagon return against.

Under a recent Instagram post by freak.mma, fans sounded off on the matter.

Names of Jake Gyllenhaal, the actor who McGregor is making Hollywood debut with, Jolie Poirier, the wife of his foe Dustin Poirier, and Dana White, his boss, were thrown around.

There were some serious answers as well, which included mentions of Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje, and Rafael dos Anjos. Some even said he should fight himself or "his ego" first.

Here are some of the top comments under the post:

Comments on Conor McGregor's return

Conor McGregor shows off acting chops

Conor McGregor has proven himself to be quite the 'Jack of all trades' over the years, juggling his fighting career alongside maintaining multiple businesses.

Following the announcement of his Hollywood debut, McGregor attempted to prove that acting is his cup of tea as well by reenacting a dialog of Romeo from Shakespeare's iconic Romeo and Juliet play.

Watch the video below:

Conor McGregor is starring in a leading role alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the 1989 classic film Road House set to premiere on Amazon Prime. As for his MMA career, Dana White had expressed interest in booking the Irishman opposite Michael Chandler upon return for the explosiveness of the match-up.

Chandler is now rumored to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. The event is set to be headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira middleweight title fight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far