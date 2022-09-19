"My son who is still in my wife's womb knows this fact" - Fans largely agree that Jose Aldo ranks higher than Khabib Nurmagomedov on the GOAT list

Jose Aldo's retirement from the UFC has sparked comparisons with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Both fighters have dominated their respective weight classes as champions and garnered a lot of respect from the roster and from MMA fans across the world.

MMA Feed on Instagram posted a screenshot of a tweet that claimed that Aldo is higher than Nurmagomedov on the all-time greats list:

"Jose Aldo is higher than Khabib on the G.O.A.T list"

Fans largely reacted to the post in agreement. One fan went as far as to jokingly drag his unborn son into it:

"My son who is still in my wife's womb knows this fact . Tell me something new"

"Yes, not sure who has ever said otherwise"

One fan predicted a delay in Jose Aldo's induction into the UFC Hall of Fame:

"And watch Jose not be inducted right away 😂 🤡"

Others pointed out the quality of fighters that made up the majority of Nurmagomedov's undefeated record:

"Khabibs first 14 fights where actual cans" [sic]

However, there was a small minority that demanded respect for 'The Eagle':

"Aldo achieved more than Khabib no doubt, But Prime for Prime??? Khabib was levels above"

"Man, Khabib living in everybodys head, rent free that is😂😂"

Fans react to Aldo being higher than Nurmagomedov in the GOAT debate.

Khabib Nurmagomedov blasts Khamzat Chimaev for not having positive influences around him

Perhaps the biggest part of Khabib Nurmagomedov's appeal lies in his over-arching influence outside the octagon. Nurmagomedov has has taken on the mantle of being a role model to younger fans over the years.

Khamzat Chimaev's latest fight was marred by a weight cut and then subsequent disdain on the part of the fighter. Chimaev's octagon interview and demeanor drew criticism from Nurmagomedov.

The former UFC lightweight champion blasted 'Borz' in a recent public appearance:

“There are no Muslims around him and this is very bad. Because if you are a Muslim, you need good, strong people around you. [They] will say: ‘Come back, do this.' When you become famous and rich, when you gain power and there are no people who will give advice or you do not listen to them, then something will happen. You need good people, even if you don’t like it, you need them.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov emphasized the importance of an entourage that helps a rising athlete focus and keeps him level-headed. Nurmagomedov himself attributed all of his success to his late father's guidance.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov's full comments on the issue on YouTube:

