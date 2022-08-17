"Dude's drunk with power" - Fans left gobsmacked after Dana White's angry rant on criticism of his recent fighter pay comments

Dana White recently went off on MMA journalists for criticizing his comments on fighter pay. White recently stated that boxing has been ruined by fighters getting overpaid and he would never let that happen to the UFC.

The UFC president has now slammed MMA news outlets for writing a serious fighter pay story from his 'fun' interview with GQ. White recently said in an interview with Yahoo! Sports:

"You're a typical scumbag, piece of shit, f***ing journalist if you f***ing write a story off some f***ing goofy, fun GQ f***ing interview and you write a f***ing serious fighter pay story about it? F*** you! F*** you! F*** you! And you should never f***ing be able to write for anybody ever again."

Fight fans were shocked to see White's extreme response to the criticism. @erikmagraken wrote:

"Dude’s drunk with power."

Others noted that there's nothing 'goofy and fun' about an interview where White talks about never raising fighter pay.

CJ Williams🐝 @goodnewsfromCJ @jedigoodman How you gonna say you never raising the pay of the fighters in a “goofy and fun” interview??? That’s not goofy and fun @jedigoodman How you gonna say you never raising the pay of the fighters in a “goofy and fun” interview??? That’s not goofy and fun

HENNY @woahhenny @jedigoodman Dana, the face of a major sporting organisation, gets mad when a sports journalist working for a major sports media company writes a small piece on something he said regarding athletes. Bonkers @jedigoodman Dana, the face of a major sporting organisation, gets mad when a sports journalist working for a major sports media company writes a small piece on something he said regarding athletes. Bonkers

Dana White asks fighters to start their own MMA organizations if they have problems with UFC pay structure

Dana White and the UFC have come under heavy criticism in recent times regarding fighter pay. Unlike other major sports leagues like the NBA, the NFL, or other MMA promotions like Bellator and the PFL, the UFC only pays a small amount of its total revenue share to fighters.

However, UFC president Dana White claims that fighters 'eat what they kill' in his promotion. The 53-year-old also stated that unlike boxing, he won't let his promotion get ruined by overpaying fighters.

According to White, fighters can always start their own MMA organization if they have a problem with the UFC's pay structure. The UFC boss said in his interview with GQ:

"If you don't like it, there's a simple solution to this problem: Go start your own MMA organization. No barrier to entry. Knock yourself out. Pay 'em whatever you want to pay 'em. It's been done before. How's it worked out for other guys? Not well. Mind your business."

Watch White's interview with GQ below:

Jake Paul, who launched a fighter pay campaign against White, did not miss the opportunity to slam the UFC president's latest comments.

