"Billions of dollars and we're still stuck on $50,000 bonus checks" - Luke Rockhold hits out at UFC fighter pay, suggests $200,000 bonuses instead

Former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has slammed the UFC for still living in the past when it comes to fighter pay. Rockhold is frustrated by the fact that the company is now worth billions, yet fighter bonus checks have remained $50,000. The 37-year-old has called for the rest of the fighters to wake up and improve the situation.

Speaking to MMA Fighting's YouTube channel, Rockhold was angered that the UFC hasn't improved its payments to fighters despite being worth significantly more now than when he first signed for the organization:

"What the f**k are we doing here? F*****g $50,000 bonuses are still going on after two decades? Like what the f**k. The valuation of the company is going up billions of dollars and we're still stuck on $50,000 bonus checks? What the f**k is this?"

The former middleweight champion added:

"How many billions have we gone up in valuations? And they're just f*****g us on pay. People need to shut the f**k up about 'Oh my god, a bonus $50,000!' It needs to be $100,000 or let's get $200,000... The company needs to rework a little bit."

The UFC has been regularly criticized by those within the organization and outside it. Many fighters on the current UFC roster have spoken out publicly about their issues.

Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has been one of the most vocal. 'The Predator' has called out the UFC's deals with Venum and Crypto.com believing they will take away revenue streams from fighters. Ngannou even said that the UFC's latest venture with Crypto.com cost him at least $1 million.

Watch Luke Rockhold criticize the lack of fighter pay in the UFC here:

Paulo Costa trolls Luke Rockhold ahead of their middleweight clash

Luke Rockhold will make his octagon return after three years when he steps into the cage with Paulo Costa later this year. Ahead of their fight, the Brazilian has been very vocal on social media, often trolling his upcoming opponent.

'Borrachinha' is currently dealing with an alleged assault charge against him while he is back home in his native Brazil.

Costa attended a clinic in order to be adminstered the COVID-19 vaccine. According to reports, 'The Eraser' tried to leave with the ceritication that he'd been vaccinated without having the vaccine. He allegedly elbowed a nurse while trying to leave.

The 31-year-old maintained his innoncence and even joked that the nurse's chin was better than Luke Rockhold's.

Paulo Costa first shared images of the alleged victim's lips and then followed up the tweet with another.

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA Rumors say the nurse has a best chin than luke rockhold Rumors say the nurse has a best chin than luke rockhold

Both middleweights are looking to find a way back to challenge for the title. A win for either fighter would put an end to their two-loss streak and shake up the middleweight division. Fans will be eager to see what version of Luke Rockhold returns to the cage after three years away.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far