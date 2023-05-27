"What will Tapology do?"

Seasoned Pride veteran and brother of MMA icon Fedor Emelianenko, Alexander Emelianenko, made a return to the sport.

However, his comeback fight became a subject of controversy as he faced off against vlogger Evgeny Ershov in the REN TV Superfight Series. The outcome of the bout left fans perplexed, as it concluded with a TKO victory awarded to Emelianenko's opponent and a submission victory credited to Emelianenko himself.

A vlogger TKOs Aleksander Emelianenko, the ref steps in and stops the fight. But the vlogger says "Nah, why? Let's keep it on!", then shots and takedown and gets submitted?



Couldn't have been more fixed.



(h/t So, this just happened in Russia.A vlogger TKOs Aleksander Emelianenko, the ref steps in and stops the fight. But the vlogger says "Nah, why? Let's keep it on!", then shots and takedown and gets submitted?Couldn't have been more fixed.(h/t @pelunaton So, this just happened in Russia.A vlogger TKOs Aleksander Emelianenko, the ref steps in and stops the fight. But the vlogger says "Nah, why? Let's keep it on!", then shots and takedown and gets submitted?Couldn't have been more fixed.(h/t @pelunaton https://t.co/vZMKtwZkgX

This puzzling turn of events has sparked discussions among fans and experts, raising questions about the accuracy and clarity of the fight's officiating and decision-making process.

Twitter user @MIKERUSSELLMMA suspects a peculiar situation:

"Maybe he bet on himself to lose."

Another user @BlameBootsy is inclined to think that Alexander Emelianenko is under the influence:

"Drugs really do it to ya. Aleksander was a brutal monster back in the day. His lifestyle caught up with him SO hard and he's clearly just paying off debts since 2015ish."

Bootsy Cynic 💦🥩 @BlameBootsy @phre @pelunaton Drugs really do it to ya. Aleksander was a brutal monster back in the day. His lifestyle caught up with him SO hard and he's clearly just paying off debts since 2015ish. @phre @pelunaton Drugs really do it to ya. Aleksander was a brutal monster back in the day. His lifestyle caught up with him SO hard and he's clearly just paying off debts since 2015ish.

@Gabriels_Daddy_ reacted:

@SocialboutMedia remarked:

"That’s the most “shit, no” move I’ve ever seen."

Social media user @CodexMma stated:

"What will Tapology do?"

ben cutliffe @benocuts @phre What has happened to the world @pelunaton Oh mother of Jesus.What has happened to the world @phre @pelunaton Oh mother of Jesus. 😂😂 What has happened to the world

Why did Alexander Emelianenko go to prison?

While Fedor Emelianenko has achieved great fame and recognition in the world of MMA, his younger brother Alexander Emelianenko has faced numerous legal troubles that have cast a shadow on his reputation.

In fact, Fedor himself has expressed his belief that his brother is beyond assistance. In a notable incident on May 2, 2014, Alexander was accused of assaulting and raping his former housekeeper, Polina Stepanova, as well as confiscating her passport. 'The Grim Reaper' pleaded not guilty and claimed that the encounter was consensual. The prosecution sought a five-year prison sentence for Emelianenko in light of these allegations.

On May 19, 2015, the younger Emelianenko was convicted of sexual assault and subsequently sentenced to four and a half years of imprisonment, along with a fine of $1,000 (US).

Alexander Emelianenko boasts an impressive record as a three-time Russian national champion and a three-time absolute world champion in Combat Sambo. However, his most recent fight took place in November 2021 at AMC Fight Nights 106 against Marcio Santos, resulting in a submission defeat for Emelianenko.

