Fans mock Jake Paul on Twitter for imitating Conor McGregor at the weigh-ins for his fight against Ben Askren

YouTuber Jake Paul's antics at the official weigh-ins before his upcoming fight against Ben Askren weirdly resembled those of Conor McGregor. Following the telecast of the weigh-ins, fans took to Twitter to point out how Jake Paul was apparently trying to impersonate Conor McGregor.

At the weigh-in ceremony for the Ben Askren vs Jake Paul fight, the YouTuber pulled off some crazy antics, starting with showing up with a Robo-mascot. However, the mascot wasn't the most surprising thing about the weigh-ins. Instead, it was The Problem Child trying to imitate Conor McGregor that caught everyone's attention.

As he stepped onto the scale, Jake Paul screamed at the top of his lungs and made gestures with his hands, reminding fans of the weigh-ins for the Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather fight. McGregor screamed similarly, trying to intimidate Mayweather ahead of their clash in 2017.

Jake Paul and Ben Askren face off 👀

pic.twitter.com/KFH9hKKce7 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 16, 2021

Even during the face-off, Jake Paul seemed to adopt a karate stance, similar to what McGregor usually uses for face-offs ahead of a fight. Was Jake Paul indirectly trying to send a message to The Notorious One; or did he just take a cue from McGregor's book to crawl inside the skin of his opponent?

Jake paul is the Walmart version of Conor McGregor pic.twitter.com/g23OxFv3if — Chad (@ChadSonnen) April 16, 2021

Jake Paul has a poster of Conor McGregor doing the same pose in his room pic.twitter.com/az9ururkPT — 👹Sam🇨🇦(256-155) (@SamPixelsMMA) April 16, 2021

When Jake Paul tries to be a wannable Conor McGregor 😂😂😂https://t.co/pSysfCsldx — 𝗗𝘆𝗹𝗮𝗻 (@ThatLadDylan) April 17, 2021

Nah. Jake Paul is the walmart version of walmart Conor McGregor; James Gallagher. https://t.co/kiq4RZvlKn — Mike Shytte (@MikeLovesTacosX) April 17, 2021

Jake Paul and Ben Askren are set to collide in an exhibition boxing match on April 17, 2020, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. There seem to be plenty of eyeballs on the fight due to Paul's previous callouts of MMA fighters. Paul called out the likes of Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis and Ben Askren from the MMA community, challenging them to a boxing match.

When Jake Paul turned the entire MMA community against him

Jake Paul's insulting callout of Conor McGregor drew the ire of the entire MMA community. Paul's distasteful remarks about McGregor's partner Dee Devlin weren't well received on social media, with fans criticizing him left, right and center. Interestingly, Conor McGregor refrained from responding to the callouts.

However, he later said that he has no problem crossing over to the boxing ring like he's done in the past, but only for the right kind of money. Paul still maintains that he will fight McGregor in the future.

Do you think this fight will ever come to fruition?