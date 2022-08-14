"Jr would KO Cejudo inside of 60 seconds" - Fans react to adorable video of Conor McGregor trying to teach his son MMA

Fans are fawning over Conor McGregor's latest social media post, where the Irishman can be seen trying to impart some training to his son Conor Jr. In the clip, 'The Notorious' tries his best to get his son to put in some work, who is seemingly reluctant to do so.

Check out the footage below:

McGregor's post incited a variety of reactions on social media. A fan hilariously claimed that Conor Jr. would make quick work of former UFC double champ Henry Cejudo. @raj_s_bharat wrote:

"Jr would KO Cejudo inside of 60 seconds"

Renowned podcaster Marcus Deegan also lauded the Dubliner for trying to inculcate good traits in his son. Deegan wrote:

"Coach Mcrgegor ingraining that confidence & Discipline in the next generation, I recon every child should be involved in martial arts for a thousand different reasons, the benefits are healthy and life long …"

While many fans lauded Conor McGregor's parenting skills, there were some detractors as well. Some called out the former UFC double champ for trying to train his son despite the latter's obvious disinterest. Iranian kickboxer Sina Karimian wrote:

"Your boy is not interested in martial arts champ 🤷🏻‍♂️"

Conor McGregor confesses that he cannot kick to fullest potential yet

Conor McGregor has been out of action for around a year, nursing a broken leg that he suffered in his last outing against Dustin Poirier. The Irishman is currently vacationing in Europe in his Lamborghini superyacht, with his base being Majorca, Spain.

'The Notorious' has simulataneously been posting his training videos, although he is yet to provide a potential timeline for his return. The Dubliner also recently confessed that he is unable to kick to the "absolute level" with his injured leg just yet.

However, the Irishman is confident that his skillset is already ahead of every potential opponent he may face on his return to the octagon. The 34-year-old recently wrote on Instagram:

"I cannot yet kick to the absolute level I can kick it. But I’m aware of where I need to go. Awareness is half the battle won in combat. I have the awareness that still despite all I am levels above all of those in my radar space of future fighting opponents. By a wide margin. Already, as is. And also that I’ve a steel bar in one of them. And it’s like a whip. And I don’t give a f**k."

