"Predator Promotions?"

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has been dominating the headlines since declaring free agency in January and has been in negotiations with several promotions, and it appears that the talks have finally yielded some promising results.

Ngannou has been teasing a major announcement on May 16, which has sparked a frenzy among his fans.

Check out the teaser video below:

The Cameroonian-born fighter has a reputation as one of the most devastating strikers in the sport, has been courted by multiple organizations, including PFL and ONE Championship, and has even expressed interest in a potential boxing career. However, details of his negotiations have been kept under wraps, leaving fans speculating about his future.

Ngannou's impending announcement has generated a buzz among his followers, who are eagerly anticipating what the fighter has in store.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Twitter user @AdamCatterall wished Francis Ngannou the best in his future endeavors:

"Interested to see the reaction once the news is finally public. Wishing you nothing but the best as always."

Adam Catterall @AdamCatterall @francis_ngannou Interested to see the reaction once the news is finally public. Wishing you nothing but the best as always.

Another user @abdussalaamMMA took a hilarious jab at 'The Predator's' released teaser:

"We finally have a date for your OnlyFans release."

MAKHACHEV.ETH @abdussalaamMMA @francis_ngannou We finally have a date for your OnlyFans release 🎉

@Passioncrypto1 reacted:

Passioncrypto @Passioncrypto1 @francis_ngannou I like the teaser 👍👍🔥🔥🔥 looking forward to may 16th 🤙 🤩 https://t.co/OMFB7uPlWq

@mmamarcuss remarked:

"An announcement of an announcement."

@UnhingedIntern wants a potential Jon Jones fight as he stated:

"Announce Jon Jones fight or keep running."

UFC lightweight prospect Terrance McKinney seemed excited:

"Let’s goooooooo."

According to social media user @SavioUtd777, Francis Ngannou's probable move to PFL won't silence the chatter:

"Bro signing for PFL isn’t gonna silence anyone lmao."

SavioUtd777 @SavioUtd777 @francis_ngannou bro signing for pfl isn't gonna silence anyone lmao.

Twitter user @RevKoka has a name for the former heavyweight kingpin's potential fight promotion:

"Predator Promotions?"

Ryan @ryanmcd92 @francis_ngannou Yeah you fumbled the being the best in the UFC. You ruined your own worth for the PFL 😂

Victor Damone Jr. @neutrallibcon @francis_ngannou Francis sitting down to tell us he is signing with the PFL & about to crush tomato cans for bank but the cans get paid more from PFL to get CTE

Tehsin Amlani @Tehsin_Amlani



After a point, it’s not about money but legacy, legacy requires attention, and damn near all of it is on the UFC



Tehsin Amlani @Tehsin_Amlani @francis_ngannou If it ain't in the UFC, it's a step away from mainstream views even if he does seal higher pay/benefits somewhere else

After a point, it's not about money but legacy, legacy requires attention, and damn near all of it is on the UFC

Hope he did land something great, he's an… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Habstrakt @HP9597SP @francis_ngannou Ngannou is the best fighter on the planet tbh. He can knockout any man

Francis Ngannou reassures followers that "everything is under control"

Francis Ngannou has addressed the growing concerns and speculation surrounding his next career move. The fighter has taken to social media to reassure his followers that there is no need to worry, as he has everything under control.

Following his departure from UFC earlier this year, 'The Predator' has been exploring various career options, considering offers from different major promotions and negotiating contract renewals.

While rumors of a lucrative offer from ONE Championship have been circulating, the fighter has not yet made a final decision or signed with any organization, leading to heightened anxiety among his fans.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Francis Ngannou remains calm and collected, assuring his followers that he is taking his time to weigh his options carefully:

"Don't panic guys everything is under control. #HaveFaith."

Check out the tweet below:

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou Don't panic guys everything is under control 😉 #HaveFaith

