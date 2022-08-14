"Thought that was Andrew Tate" - Fans react to hilarious image of Khabib Nurmagomedov riding a jet ski with Hasbulla on his back

Fans on Instagram had some hilarious responses to a photo of Khabib Nurmagomedov riding a jet ski with social media star Hasbulla Magomedov.

It's no secret that the former UFC lightweight champion has struck up a friendship with the viral influencer. It now appears that the two are having a blast vacationing in Kyrgystan.

Check out the pair in the post below:

Hasbulla recently posted a photo of himself on Nurmagomedov's back as the UFC Hall of Famer drives a jet ski. Needless to say, fans were delighted to see the wholesome interaction between two of MMA's biggest Dagestani personalities. Check out the best comments below:

Fans on Instagram react to a photo of Hasbulla and Khabib Nurmagomedov on a jet ski

The majority of Instagram users went to Hasbulla's comments section to send some positive vibes. The pair even got some strange comparisons, with one commenter calling them Dr. Evil and Mini Me from the movie Austin Powers.

Some noticed that Nurmagomedov looked like controversial content creator Andrew Tate in the image. Meanwhile, one commenter said he wanted to have the photo printed on a T-shirt.

Khabib Nurmagomedov responds to Charles Oliveira's recent comments

Khabib Nurmagomedov denied Charles Oliveira's accusation that Islam Makhachev and his entire team are being overconfident ahead of UFC 280.

On October 22, Oliveira will fight Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title. Along the way, both sides have had plenty to say, but 'do Bronx' believes Makhachev, Nurmagomedov, and their team have been acting too arrogantly.

However, the former undefeated champion shut down the notion that Makhachev is taking the fight lightly. Nurmagomedov told Sambo Says:

"11 fights in a row he has won with so many finishes. I think it’s silly to think we’re underestimating this fight. This is a very hard fight. We always referred to him as a champion. If we say that we want to finish the fight early, I don’t see any arrogance in that at all. We have a plan. We want to finish the fight early. I think that Charles also has a plan and that he also wants to finish Islam. I think he also wants to hit his opponent in the face, use his kicks, knees, punches, elbows. Right? He wants to choke his opponent out, break their bones, etc. That’s the reason we step into the octagon, right?"

Watch the video below:

