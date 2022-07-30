"I'll get back into the MCU if they set up him vs GSP" - Fans react to Kamaru Usman's surprise casting in Marvel's Black Panther 2

Kamaru Usman is reportedly set to make his Hollywood debut with Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

After Daniel Cormier mentioned it during the UFC 277 weigh-in show, Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz confirmed the same on Twitter.

"Never listen to nobody who says you can’t dream, because this young boy from Nigeria, his dreams are coming true, all you have to do is work hard."

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 Never listen to nobody who says you can’t dream, because this young boy from Nigeria, his dreams are coming true, all you have to do is work hard @USMAN84kg Never listen to nobody who says you can’t dream, because this young boy from Nigeria, his dreams are coming true, all you have to do is work hard @USMAN84kg https://t.co/lpohWsGVBa

Abdelaziz added in another tweet:

"Today it was made official he's going to be in the next @MarvelStudios Black Panther"

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 Past weeks have been great for @USMAN84kg . He’s in thousands of gas stations across the country with @MonsterEnergy . By next week he’s going to be in all @Walmart Worldwide with @ProSupps . Today it was made official he’s going to be in the next @MarvelStudios Black Panther Past weeks have been great for @USMAN84kg . He’s in thousands of gas stations across the country with @MonsterEnergy . By next week he’s going to be in all @Walmart Worldwide with @ProSupps . Today it was made official he’s going to be in the next @MarvelStudios Black Panther

Abdelaziz topped it off with a usual dose of high praise for his client.

Fans were taken by surprise by the announcement and voiced their opinions on the social media platform.

Some joked about how Marvel would settle the welterweight G.O.A.T. debate earlier than the UFC by pitting Kamaru Usman against Georges St-Pierre.

SizzlingMMA @bacon9292 @MMAJunkie @USMAN84kg I'll get back into the MCU if they set up him vs GSP @MMAJunkie @USMAN84kg I'll get back into the MCU if they set up him vs GSP

The beloved Canadian played the character of Batroc the Leaper in the franchise's Captain America: The Winter Soldier where he had a face-off with Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. 'GSP' reiterated his role in the Disney+ show Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Read more fan tweets below:

dan @emperdana Kamaru Usman is in Black Panther 2? Oh yeah this film already 1000/10 Kamaru Usman is in Black Panther 2? Oh yeah this film already 1000/10

Some fans suggested that Marvel should have cast Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou as well.

S.A.N. @Scott13288468 @MMAJunkie @USMAN84kg How is this possible, but NOT Izzy??? I think Izzy should've had a part in the first film, along with the second. The dude would have some sick fight scenes @MMAJunkie @USMAN84kg How is this possible, but NOT Izzy??? I think Izzy should've had a part in the first film, along with the second. The dude would have some sick fight scenes

FactsHQ @FactsHQ22 Kamaru usman in black panther is good for the UFC. But they shoulda got all three black champs, that would be a flex Kamaru usman in black panther is good for the UFC. But they shoulda got all three black champs, that would be a flex

Others had scripts ready tying in Usman's appearance with the story's potential plotline.

‎ً @BLCK9JA The more I think about it, the more I strongly believe that Kamaru Usman is going to be the black panther variant from the multiverse who ends up getting killed and Shuri takes the reigns towards the end of the movie of the EARTH 616 black panther. The more I think about it, the more I strongly believe that Kamaru Usman is going to be the black panther variant from the multiverse who ends up getting killed and Shuri takes the reigns towards the end of the movie of the EARTH 616 black panther.

Pamu @pamu_007 @MMAJunkie @USMAN84kg what a villain jacked up on super serum @MMAJunkie @USMAN84kg what a villain jacked up on super serum 😆

One fan didn't appreciate getting the spoiler and would've preferred to find it out at the theater.

Marty Q. @Gloxingboves Kamaru Usman apparently being in the new Black Panther movie is something I would've liked to find out myself when it comes out, dammit DC Kamaru Usman apparently being in the new Black Panther movie is something I would've liked to find out myself when it comes out, dammit DC

Some fans were genuinely happy for the champion, while others were not.

tictacUFO @tictac_UFO @MMAJunkie @USMAN84kg Damn, now he only has to become a rapper and win a Grammy to become everything Tyron Woodley wanted to be. @MMAJunkie @USMAN84kg Damn, now he only has to become a rapper and win a Grammy to become everything Tyron Woodley wanted to be. https://t.co/WmoUp8V02J

LBR Investments @legalbankrobbin @MMAJunkie #teamkhamzat @USMAN84kg Uh oh sad to see tbh . Just wait till u done fighting . Kamzat rip this man up all Hollywooded out devestating. I am a fan of kamaru bu no more . Go Hollywood if that way u want ur ufc guy figure er out @MMAJunkie @USMAN84kg Uh oh sad to see tbh . Just wait till u done fighting . Kamzat rip this man up all Hollywooded out devestating. I am a fan of kamaru bu no more . Go Hollywood if that way u want ur ufc guy figure er out 😔 #teamkhamzat

John David @LKROneEight @MMAJunkie @USMAN84kg He had too much time on his hand while dealing with his hand injury @MMAJunkie @USMAN84kg He had too much time on his hand while dealing with his hand injury 😂

cGal @cGalfinder @MMAJunkie @USMAN84kg Does that mean he’s gonna stop begging for a Canelo payday? @MMAJunkie @USMAN84kg Does that mean he’s gonna stop begging for a Canelo payday? 👀

It was also assumed that Dana White might blame this if Usman doesn't finish his next fight.

TTP (Top Turtle Podcast) @TopTurtleMMA @MMAJunkie



But just watch when he wins by dominant decision his next fight and Uncle Dana being like “I don’t think his heart is in it anymore, he should have finished him if he wasn’t busy in Hollywood” 🙄 @USMAN84kg Go Usman!!But just watch when he wins by dominant decision his next fight and Uncle Dana being like “I don’t think his heart is in it anymore, he should have finished him if he wasn’t busy in Hollywood” 🙄 @MMAJunkie @USMAN84kg Go Usman!! But just watch when he wins by dominant decision his next fight and Uncle Dana being like “I don’t think his heart is in it anymore, he should have finished him if he wasn’t busy in Hollywood” 🙄

Fellow fighters and former champions Michael Bisping and Henry Cejudo also contratulated the current welterweight king on his role.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is due out worldwide on November 11. The first teaser for the Ryan Coogler movie was released at the San Diego Comic Con this past weekend.

Watch the teaser below:

The cast and crew of the film shared an emotional moment on stage after the video was played for the first time. The sentiment perhaps stemmed from witnessing the fruits of their labor come to life as well as grieving over the memory of Chadwick Boseman, the late actor who brought T'Challa/Black Panther alive on screen since 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

Damon Martin @DamonMartin

#MarvelStudios #SDCC2022 The cast from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever shares an emotional moment on stage after the first trailer debuts The cast from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever shares an emotional moment on stage after the first trailer debuts #MarvelStudios #SDCC2022 https://t.co/FUFy2daYch

In Boseman's absence, it is rumored that Letitia Wright's Shuri will be taking up the Black Panther mantle. Michael B. Jordan's Erik Killmonger is also likely to return, per glimpses of the teaser. Iconic comic character Namor will make his MCU debut as the prime antagonist of the movie.

It is yet to be revealed in what capacity Kamaru Usman will appear in the movie. There has been no official announcement or confirmation from Disney or Marvel Studios.

When Kamaru Usman claimed to "handle" Jorge Masvidal for Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards have had their share of beef ahead of their UFC 278 title clash. However, that's nothing compared to the rivalry they both had previously with Jorge Masvidal.

In a press conference held earlier this month, Usman made a cheeky comment on how he had to avenge Masvidal's "three piece and a soda" shot at Edwards by knocking him out:

"I like you. I've done a lot for you. That man went back there in London, he put his hands on you. You guys didn't do nothing. So I had to handle it for you. That's why I had to knock his head to the moon. You know who I'm talking about. Thank me!"

Leon Edwards argued that Masvidal was "hidden" from him, and Kamaru Usman admitted that he was not aware of the situation.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



"You and mandem, you guys didn't do nothing. So I had to handle it for yous... I like you. Thank me."



Full youtu.be/3UqY_VbqTMs Kamaru Usman says he sent Jorge Masvidal's "head to the moon" for Leon Edwards"You and mandem, you guys didn't do nothing. So I had to handle it for yous... I like you. Thank me."Full #UFC278 press conference Kamaru Usman says he sent Jorge Masvidal's "head to the moon" for Leon Edwards 😬"You and mandem, you guys didn't do nothing. So I had to handle it for yous... I like you. Thank me."Full #UFC278 press conference ▶️ youtu.be/3UqY_VbqTMs https://t.co/HVj723LmRd

