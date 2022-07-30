"I'll get back into the MCU if they set up him vs GSP" - Fans react to Kamaru Usman's surprise casting in Marvel's Black Panther 2

Kamaru Usman is reportedly set to make his Hollywood debut with Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
After Daniel Cormier mentioned it during the UFC 277 weigh-in show, Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz confirmed the same on Twitter.
"Never listen to nobody who says you can’t dream, because this young boy from Nigeria, his dreams are coming true, all you have to do is work hard."
Abdelaziz added in another tweet:
"Today it was made official he's going to be in the next @MarvelStudios Black Panther"
Abdelaziz topped it off with a usual dose of high praise for his client.
Fans were taken by surprise by the announcement and voiced their opinions on the social media platform.
Some joked about how Marvel would settle the welterweight G.O.A.T. debate earlier than the UFC by pitting Kamaru Usman against Georges St-Pierre.
The beloved Canadian played the character of Batroc the Leaper in the franchise's Captain America: The Winter Soldier where he had a face-off with Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. 'GSP' reiterated his role in the Disney+ show Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Read more fan tweets below:
Some fans suggested that Marvel should have cast Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou as well.
Others had scripts ready tying in Usman's appearance with the story's potential plotline.
One fan didn't appreciate getting the spoiler and would've preferred to find it out at the theater.
Some fans were genuinely happy for the champion, while others were not.
It was also assumed that Dana White might blame this if Usman doesn't finish his next fight.
Fellow fighters and former champions Michael Bisping and Henry Cejudo also contratulated the current welterweight king on his role.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is due out worldwide on November 11. The first teaser for the Ryan Coogler movie was released at the San Diego Comic Con this past weekend.
Watch the teaser below:
The cast and crew of the film shared an emotional moment on stage after the video was played for the first time. The sentiment perhaps stemmed from witnessing the fruits of their labor come to life as well as grieving over the memory of Chadwick Boseman, the late actor who brought T'Challa/Black Panther alive on screen since 2016's Captain America: Civil War.
In Boseman's absence, it is rumored that Letitia Wright's Shuri will be taking up the Black Panther mantle. Michael B. Jordan's Erik Killmonger is also likely to return, per glimpses of the teaser. Iconic comic character Namor will make his MCU debut as the prime antagonist of the movie.
It is yet to be revealed in what capacity Kamaru Usman will appear in the movie. There has been no official announcement or confirmation from Disney or Marvel Studios.
When Kamaru Usman claimed to "handle" Jorge Masvidal for Leon Edwards
Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards have had their share of beef ahead of their UFC 278 title clash. However, that's nothing compared to the rivalry they both had previously with Jorge Masvidal.
In a press conference held earlier this month, Usman made a cheeky comment on how he had to avenge Masvidal's "three piece and a soda" shot at Edwards by knocking him out:
"I like you. I've done a lot for you. That man went back there in London, he put his hands on you. You guys didn't do nothing. So I had to handle it for you. That's why I had to knock his head to the moon. You know who I'm talking about. Thank me!"
Leon Edwards argued that Masvidal was "hidden" from him, and Kamaru Usman admitted that he was not aware of the situation.