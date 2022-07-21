"It's back to fighting cans?" - Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev’s latest tweet depicting Nate Diaz's UFC funeral

Undefeated UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev will face MMA legend Nate Diaz in a five-round welterweight bout that’ll headline UFC 279 on September 10. Chimaev, for his part, ominously warned that he’s “going to handle Nate Diaz's funeral with the UFC.”

‘Borz’ has now reiterated this claim. The wrestling wizard posted a couple of tweets of himself posing next to a coffin, insinuating that he'll end Diaz’s UFC and MMA careers.

One of Chimaev’s tweets, which has been displayed below, features a Photoshopped image of him in a graveyard next to a coffin and its tombstone. The tombstone's epitaph suggests that Diaz’s MMA career, which started in 2004, will end in 2022.

The MMA community has put forth mixed reactions to Chimaev’s tweet. Some fans have brought up Chimaev’s previous fight, a closely-contested unanimous decision win over Brazil's Gilbert Burns in April, and claimed that he’s now back to facing easier opponents like Diaz.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

“After getting demolished by burns, it’s back to fighting cans?”

Meanwhile, one Twitter user opined:

“We get it.... you need an easy win after almost losing to Gilbert.”

Another Twitter user chimed in by noting:

“Khamzat went from ending guys in 10 secs to losing to Burns and now fighting a literal punching bag. Dana is protecting his new golden child.”

On the other hand, some fans have claimed that Chimaev will dominate Diaz. They’ve opined that the UFC president Dana White intentionally matched him up with ‘Borz’, as White wants Diaz to leave the UFC on a losing note.

Meanwhile, some have sided with Nate Diaz and claimed that Khamzat Chimaev’s tweets won’t age well because Diaz is going to defeat him.

“You’re gonna lose lol this isn’t going to age well.”

Another fan warned:

“Nate gonna Stockton slap you into the next millennium.”

What’s at stake for Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev?

Heading into the highly-anticipated Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz matchup, the stakes are undeniably high for both fan-favorite fighters. The Chimaev matchup marks the final fight of Diaz's UFC contract.

Nate Diaz has claimed that he'll leave the UFC and could potentially face YouTube megastar-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a multi-million-dollar boxing match. Losing to Khamzat Chimaev would dent Diaz’s brand value, albeit to a certain extent, whereas beating ‘Borz’ would tremendously benefit him.

Meanwhile, for Chimaev, a win over a combat sports megastar like Diaz would further solidify his brand value. Chimaev, who’s already a star in his own right, could turn into a bona fide PPV draw and possibly earn a UFC welterweight title shot later this year, provided he beats Diaz.

