"Biggest Chad in UFC history" - Fans react to Paulo Costa flipping off USADA and carrying a bottle labeled 'secret juice' at UFC 278 weigh-ins

Paulo Costa has successfully made the UFC middleweight limit for his co-headliner against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278. With a bottle labeled "secret juice" in hand, 'Borrachinha' walked to the weigh-ins before hitting the scale at 185.5 pounds.

Right after making weight, the Brazilian flipped off USADA and explained his frustrations with the drug testing agency in a social media post.

Fans were seemingly amazed by Costa's actions at the weigh-ins, with one Twitter user (@BartholomewRoze) hailing the Brazilian as the "biggest Chad" in the promotion's history.

"Paulo is the biggest Chad in UFC history"

Some users also appreciated the the 31-year-old's incredible physique and humor.

Check out more fan reactions below:

While there weren't any problems on the weigh-in scale for Costa, the middleweight fighter has previously dealt with weight issues. He came in beyond the middleweight limit for his recent headliner clash against Marvin Vettori last October. The fight was eventually moved to light heavyweight.

Paulo Costa thinks Luke Rockhold's already making excuses should he lose at UFC 278

Luke Rockhold hit out at Paulo Costa after the Brazilian expressed his frustrations with USADA officials and claimed that he's never tested positive for anything in the past. Taking to social media, the American wrote:

"Good to know you've never been "caught" using steroids you stupid f***."

Costa responded by stating that Rockhold is making those accusations as an excuse for getting finished in their upcoming fight. Here's what 'Borrachinha' wrote on Twitter:

"[Rockhold] is accusing me of using steroids your best excuse for get knocked out cold? sorry but it's not enough."

Paulo Costa will meet Luke Rockhold in a much-anticipated middleweight clash in tonight's UFC 278 co-main event.

Both men are coming off two straight losses and are eager to get back into the win column. Rockhold, who hasn't competed in over three years, suffered back-to-back knockouts against Jan Blachowicz and Yoel Romero.

Meanwhile, Costa lost on points to Marvin Vettori in October last year after getting stopped by current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in September 2020.

The fight could have major implications for the 185lbs division. The fighter who wins on Saturday night could find themselves in the title picture.

