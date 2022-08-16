UFC undermining Nate Diaz as much as possible by giving him weak card - Fans react to report stating UFC 279 will not have a co-main event

A Twitter page called The MMA Media recently reported that the UFC 279 fight card, which is scheduled to be headlined by Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev, won't have a co-main event. The post also suggests that the UFC considers Diaz vs. Chimaev to be a big enough draw to sell a PPV on its own.
However, fight fans beg to differ. According to the majority of fans, the UFC is deliberately setting up a weak card to undermine Diaz's draw power. @The_Ton4real wrote on Twitter:
"No they don’t, they’re trying to undermine Diaz as much as possible by giving him a lesser card."
Others noted that the card might not sell owing to his high $75 price and lack of high-profile bouts.
UFC 279 will be headlined by a rare non-title five-round clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. With the co-main event yet to be announced, a light-heavyweight clash between Johnny Walker and Ion Cutelaba is probably the next big draw on the card. Diaz's clash with Chimaev will be the last fight on his UFC contract, which he appears keen to exhaust.
Dana White weighs in on Nate Diaz potentially leaving the UFC after Khamzat Chimaev bout
Nate Diaz has long been rallying to secure the last booking on his current UFC contract. The Stockton native has even hinted at a boxing match against Jake Paul after his UFC release.
While Diaz was originally eyeing a bout against Dustin Poirier, rumors of a clash against Khamzat Chimaev stemmed from a matchmaking board leak. One of the most game fighters to have graced the octagon, the Stockton slugger did not shy away from accepting a fight against the surging Chechen-born Swede prospect when presented with the opportunity.
However, Diaz will likely part ways with the UFC after his UFC 279 main-event clash against 'Borz'. UFC President Dana White was recently asked to weigh in on the possibility of one of his biggest superstars leaving the promotion.
While the UFC boss acknowledged that Diaz's parting will be sad, he also likes to see fighters hanging up their gloves before it's too late. The 53-year-old said during a DWCS presser:
"I mean it's always sad. You know, Jessica Eye just laid her gloves down. 'Cowboy' just laid his gloves down... You know, it's one of those things in pro sports that sucks. It eventually comes to an end and my big thing is all about getting people out at the right time. I like when we see people go at the right time but yes, at the same time it's sad."
