Fans react on social media to Venum's new UFC outfits

The new Venum UFC kits have recently been made available to the public. UFC 260 marked the end of the UFC's multi-year deal with former partner Reebok, which was initially revealed in 2014.

The promotion signed a deal with Venum last year, beginning this weekend at UFC Vegas 23. In addition to the fighters, the new gear has been made available to the public on the promotion's official website. Aaron Bronsteter revealed the first look at the brand new Venum UFC kits on Twitter-

The new Venum UFC Fight Kits are now available for purchase at the UFC Store.https://t.co/g3YAu2l8tv pic.twitter.com/KdjnfG5qYS — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 6, 2021

Immediately after the first look was revealed, several fans took to Twitter to put in their two cents on the transition to the UFC's new outfit partner. While some fans admitted they're impressed with the look, several took issue with its pricing. Claiming that they were priced way higher than the usual training gear from Venum, one fan wrote-

"They're like triple the price of the Venum stuff I use for training. I think if I bought these I'd just store them somewhere to admire.. but that'd defeat the purpose. They look good tho."

Another Twitter user claimed to have been dissatisfied altogether with an earlier version of the same product that he bought for his son. Expecting Venum to up their game, he wrote-

"Got this jacket for my son a year ago. For the price I was not impressed with the quality size was way too small & the zipper fell off. I hope they stepped up for this launch . Waiting for reviews b4 i get venom anything again"

Fans compared Venum to Reebok

The UFC's former apparel partner Reebok came under heavy criticism for the 'Fight Week Incentive Pay' structure that awards fight night payouts for those fighters who wear the appropriate gear during fight week and abide by the UFC Code of Conduct.

Despite adding one million dollars to the yearly budget, Venum has not been able to avoid the onslaught from fans. Reacting to the UFC's release on Twitter, one fan wrote-

"They are the exact same as before. No difference in pay either. Venom is just as bad as Reebok"

Criticizing the payout structure, another wrote-

"I think they actually look good! Too bad fighters don’t get paid much for wearing them, but whatever."

Despite comparisons with Reebok about the pay-out structure, fans remain largely divided on the two brands set of merchandise.

