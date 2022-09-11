"In retrospect it was probably a mistake to book her against Khabib Nurmagomedov" - Fans respond with hilarious jokes after the UFC tweets tribute for Queen Elizabeth II

MMA fans responded with hilarious reactions to a tweet that UFC posted as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. The UK's longest-serving monarch passed away at Balmoral castle aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

UFC posted a tribute to the Queen while the world mourned her loss:

MMA fans, however, displayed their whimisical side with some rib-tickling reactions. Fans questioned the UFC's decision to pay homage to the queen.

A fan with the username @Overmayor joked that it was probably a mistake to book the Queen against one of the greatest lightweight fighters of all time, Khabib Nurmagomedov:

''In retrospect it was probably a mistake to book her against Khabib Nurmagomedov.''

@dave_schilling pointed out that Queen Elizabeth II has as many wins in the UFC as CM Punk:

''She had the same number of wins as CM Punk.''

Another fan wrote:

''Nah they gave the Queen a bigger send off than they give their retiring legends😭''

@mcwm labeled Queen Elizabeth II the ''Ultimate Fighter'':

''in many ways, she truly was the ultimate fighter''

Here are some of the best fan reactions below:

UFC fighters paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after the royal family broke the news of her passing away

Buckingham Palace announced in a statement that Queen Elizabeth II died “peacefully” at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, on September 8, 2022, . The news came hours after Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen was put under medical supervision due to growing health concerns.

The entire world was grief stricken and paid homage to the longest reigning British monarch. The MMA community came together to pay their respects. UFC president Dana White was amongst the first to react to the news:

''RIP Queen Elizabeth''

The UK's recently crowned UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards reposted a statement released by the Royal Family:

MMA referee Marc Goddard wrote:

''Both me & my parents generation knew not a life or country without a Queen. RIP Elizabeth.''

Megan Anderson wrote:

''Wow.. what an incredible life she's lived. May she finally rest in peace now 🥺🙏🏻''

Mike Perry stated:

''Glad I got to put on a show for your Platinum jubilee year Queen. Rest In Peace to the Queen of England.''

