"Chimaev would literally knock the blonde dye out of your balding a** head" - Fans slam Derek Brunson for trolling Kevin Holland's potential retirement announcement 

Kevin Holland recently hinted at retirement following his UFC 279 loss to Khamzat Chimaev.

While fans came up with creative career choices for Kevin Holland, former opponent Derek Brunson used it as an opportunity to troll him for his UFC 279 loss.

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson Khamzat Chimaev knocked Kevin Holland straight into retirement Khamzat Chimaev knocked Kevin Holland straight into retirement 😂😂😂

Fans didn't take too kindly to Brunson's words. Despite his middleweight victory over Holland, @Shice_T felt that Brunson wouldn't fare any better against the No.3-ranked welterweight:

👑💎 @Shice_T @DerekBrunson Chimaev would literally knock the blonde dye out of your balding ass head @DerekBrunson Chimaev would literally knock the blonde dye out of your balding ass head

@Dfs_sacre poked fun at Brunson's age and apparent lack of maturity:

Brunson was warned by a fan that he is next to be sent into retirement by Khamzat Chimaev:

Another fan suggested that Brunson is simply a gatekeeper that people go through to receive a title shot:

MR savage @MMA_savage78 @DerekBrunson But bro you are also a gatekeeper too at 10 ten, you are just opening title shot door for people for free @DerekBrunson But bro you are also a gatekeeper too at 10 ten, you are just opening title shot door for people for free

Some even criticized the middleweight for his performance against Holland, where he kept the fight on the ground to secure a win:

Slate @BreakfastKng @DerekBrunson You were scared to strike with him thou 🤔 @DerekBrunson You were scared to strike with him thou 🤔😂

A fan with the handle @Doctor_Degen suggested that Brunson's takedown defense and gas tank would allow him to do more than Holland against Chimaev:

D⭕CTOR DΞGEN @Doctor_Degen @DerekBrunson How you think your take-down defenses would fare against the Chimaez onslaught?...zero doubt your gas tank is deeper. @DerekBrunson How you think your take-down defenses would fare against the Chimaez onslaught?...zero doubt your gas tank is deeper.

Several fans simply questioned if Holland was indeed retiring:

SmileB4DEATH @SmileB4DEATH_ @DerekBrunson Retired has lost its meaning nowdays @DerekBrunson Retired has lost its meaning nowdays

It remains to be seen whether or not Holland is actually retiring. However, he should feel no shame in losing to Chimaev, particularly since he did not prepare for him. It is unclear how Brunson would fare against Chimaev, but with the latter likely to compete at middleweight more frequently, it is possible that we could see the matchup.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Spoke to Khamzat Chimaev's coach Andreas Michael this morning, he told me his guess is their next fight is at middleweight at the end of the year. Also described everything that happened during weight cut. Said it was his decision to stop the cut, not physicians. Spoke to Khamzat Chimaev's coach Andreas Michael this morning, he told me his guess is their next fight is at middleweight at the end of the year. Also described everything that happened during weight cut. Said it was his decision to stop the cut, not physicians.

Kevin Holland on Khamzat Chimaev's controversial glove touch

Kevin Holland's UFC 279 matchup against Khamzat Chimaev was highly debated, as many felt that Chimaev faked a glove touch to score a takedown at the beginning of the fight. John McCarthy stated that while it wasn't cheating, it was the move of a poor sport. Daniel Cormier felt that even if he did, the onus was on Holland to protect himself.

Holland labeled himself as a 'dumb guy' for going for the glove touch at the onset of the fight, stating:

"I don't know why I touched gloves, I'm a good guy. I'm a good guy but a dumb guy, maybe that's just what it is."

Despite Chimaev being labeled as dirty for the move, much of that had to do with his controversial week. There is no rule stating that fighters must touch gloves, and Holland shared his regret in attempting to do so. As McCarthy and Cormier both stated, it is up to the fighters to protect themselves at all times.

Revisit the beginning of Kevin Holland's fight with Khamzat Chimaev:

Aj @AjDuxche Real gangsters don’t fake glove touch, pussy. Real gangsters don’t fake glove touch, pussy. https://t.co/B29d0rv3Xq

Watch Kevin Holland's statements on the move below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far