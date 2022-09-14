"His life is just live animated cartoon series" - Fans in splits after Johnny Walker and Michel Pereira hilariously recreate the light heavyweight being kicked out from the T-Mobile arena after UFC 279 win

MMA fans on Reddit were rolling in the aisles after Johnny Walker and Michel Pereira hilariously recreated the light heavyweight being kicked out of the T-Mobile arena. Walker returned to winning ways against Ion Cutelaba at UFC 279, but his victory celebration was cut short when the UFC staff forced him and his team to leave the arena while the Brazilian was still in fighting gear.

Coach Kavanagh @John_Kavanagh So @ufc just came and kicked us out. No tickets for us and not allowed stay back stage to watch. Pulled out back door, kicked out, no even shoes on So @ufc just came and kicked us out. No tickets for us and not allowed stay back stage to watch. Pulled out back door, kicked out, no even shoes on 😅 https://t.co/av78OBETZM

It was later confirmed that the UFC has adopted this new protocol following COVID-19. Walker recreated the entire episode alongside Brazilian welterweight Michel Pereira in a video that he posted on his Instagram page. Walker was comically kicked out of his own house:

''@michelpereiraufc kicked my out of his house as well.''

MMA fans on Reddit had fun reacting to the parody video with their hilarious comments. Some fans were amused to see the comical side of Walker:

"His life is just live animated comedy series.''

Another fan was amused to see the humorist side of the Brazilian:

"This made me laugh. The guy may not have been the destroyer we all wanted him to be, but he’s pretty funny and has lots of room to develop still.''

One fan suggested that Johnny Walker should perhaps turn this spoof into a regular series:

"I want videos of him getting kicked out of all places around the world like this. He needs to keep it going."

Here are some of the best fan reactions below:

Johnny Walker reveals what helped him overcome losing slump

Johnny Walker put an end to his losing slump with a victory over Ion Cutelaba at UFC 279 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Walker had lost four of his last five fights heading into the fight at UFC 279.

The Brazilian secured a first-round submission victory and was clearly gratified with the win. Walker left no stone unturned in preparation for the fight, as it showed in his performance.

Once tipped as a hot prospect in the light heavyweight division, fans and MMA experts quickly disregarded Johnny Walker for his string of losses. The Brazilian light heavyweight came into UFC 279 with back-to-back defeats on his record. He lost to Thiago Santos at UFC Fight Night in October 2021 and succumbed to a brutal knockout loss against Jamahal Hill four months later.

Walker took to Twitter after his latest victory to seemingly address his mindset amid his difficult run of form over the last three years.

"Even discredited and ignored by everyone, we can't give up, because for me, winning is never giving up on our purposes. Good day !''

