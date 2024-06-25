Fans suspect Conor McGregor's three-word cryptic tweet is about Khabib Nurmagomedov's alleged connection to Dagestan terror attack

Conor McGregor recently shared a cryptic three-word message on social media that sent fight fans into a frenzy. The Irishman seemingly took a jab at Khabib Nurmagoemdov's alleged connection to one of the individuals involved in the recent terrorist attacks in Dagestan.

The cities of Makhachkala and Derbent in Dagestan saw a terrorist attack go down on Sunday. Gunmen reportedly opened fire on innocent civilians in a synagogue, two Orthodox churches, and a police post. The horrific act left over 15 people dead and many others injured. The terrorists were neutralized after an extensive anti-terror operation.

In the aftermath, some reports surfaced linking Nurmagomedov to one of the terrorists. The individual in question was an MMA fighter who allegedly trained at the former UFC lightweight champion's Eagle MMA training facilities for some time.

Reacting to these reports, 'The Notorious' recently took to social media to take some shots at his fiercest rival. McGregor referenced a bit from his trash-talking before their clash at UFC 229, where he implied that Nurmagoemdov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, was involved with terrorists before becoming an informant for the NYPD and FBI. McGregor called Abdelaziz a "terrorist snitch" during his tirade.

In an X post, McGregor posted a simple three-word hashtag seemingly taunting his former rival and the recent speculations surrounding him. He wrote:

#Conorwasright."

Fans suspect Conor McGregor is taking shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov in light of Dagestan terror attack

Soon after Conor McGregor posted his tweet seemingly throwing a verbal jab at Khabib Nurmagomedov, fans flocked to the post's comments section to express their thoughts. Many were notably convinced that his cryptic post was a reference to the stories about Nurmagomedov's connection to the recent Dagestani attack.

One fan acknowledged that McGregor was right and wrote:

"Yes Mac, you were right.s

One fan stated that McGregor was expected to post something like this and wrote:

"Knew this tweet was coming."

Another fan wrote:

"Own that fraud."

One user wrote:

"Right down to the manager too."

Nurmagomedov recently addressed the speculations and clarified that he wasn't connected to the terror accused at all. In a recent statement via Red Corner MMA, 'The Eagle' sent his heartfelt condolences to all those affected and dismissed the allegations of the terrorist being part of his team.

