"Something Jake Paul could never do" - Fans wholeheartedly express admiration for Dana White after he admits to buying Joe Pyfer a house

Following his victory against Alen Amedovski at UFC Vegas 60, Joe Pyfer claimed that UFC President Dana White lent a helping hand by giving him money to pay for a year’s worth of rent. Fans of the sport have expressed their newfound admiration for the UFC head honcho since the disclosure.

In the past, Dana White has been on the receiving end of unjust condemnation from the MMA community who've been lambasting him over fighter pay and welfare issues. White addressed Pyfer's claims during a post-fight media interview of Dana White's Contender Series by stating that his employee wouldn't be homeless on his watch:

“I do a lot of things for a lot of people that I don’t necessarily talk about. Joe Pyfer, when I left the press conference that night, he told me he was about to be homeless. So, that ain’t gonna happen.”

Watch the video below:

This magnanimous gesture from the UFC boss won the hearts of netizens who took to the comments section of the video to express their admiration. One commenter pointed out that White has achieved something that Jake Paul has been promising for the longest time but hasn't delivered as yet:

"Something Jake Paul could never do. That fake is too busy rug pulling and scamming his 14 year old audience of YouTube ads. Dana actually cares and provides above and beyond. Respect."

Another fan claimed that White chose to help Pyfer when he could've easily ignored his case:

"People like to sh*t on Dana a lot and trust me at times it’s definitely warranted but Dana is a good dude. Who does that? Dana could’ve easily said not my problem but went out of his way to buy him a house and gave him money. That’s nothing but amazing."

Check out some of the best fan reactions below:

Fans wholeheartedly express admiration for Dana White after he admits to buying Joe Pyfer a house

Dana White once offered a $45K donation to Bryce Mitchell for a local Arkansas charity

UFC featherweight prospect Bryce Mitchell passed the biggest test of his fighting career when he defeated Edson Barboza at UFC 272. The undefeated featherweight put on an impressive display against a menacing striker like Barboza.

UFC @ufc



@ThugNastyMMA just put on an incredible performance!



[ A new featherweight contender emerges@ThugNastyMMA just put on an incredible performance! #UFC272 | Tune in LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: ufc.ac/3K36d8R A new featherweight contender emerges 👏@ThugNastyMMA just put on an incredible performance![ #UFC272 | Tune in LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: ufc.ac/3K36d8R ] https://t.co/dPrlXAMcgV

In the post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, 'Thug Nasty' promised that he would donate half of his purse to a local children’s charity in Arkansas.

MMA mania @mmamania



Bryce Mitchell is donating half his purse ($45,000) to Arkansas children with medical conditions. That's a lotta money for a guy at his level. #UFC272 Bryce Mitchell is donating half his purse ($45,000) to Arkansas children with medical conditions. That's a lotta money for a guy at his level. #UFC272 https://t.co/3UbErIiivk

When asked about this during UFC 272 post-fight media interview, UFC President Dana White confirmed that he would graciously make this contribution on Mitchell's behalf :

"The kid, he’s making $45K and $45K tonight. He’s gonna give $45K to the [childern's charity], and I respect that. And I said, 'We’ll do it. We’ll take care of it.'''

Watch the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far