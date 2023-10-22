"Far superior fighter" - Fans debate if UFC 294 KO proves Islam Makhachev a better striker than Khabib Nurmagomedov

With his terrific performance at UFC 294, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has once again proved himself to be one of the best fighters in the MMA world.

Makhachev went toe-to-toe against Volkanovski in a rematch for the lightweight throne in the UFC 294 headliner. Their first encounter was a thrilling back-and-forth war that ended with a unanimous decision victory for the Dagestani.

The second fight did not go on for long as Makhachev landed a brilliant head kick in the opening round and proceeded to knock 'The Great' out with punches.

Makhachev's performance started a debate on social media as to whether the 31-year-old had better striking skills than Khabib Nurmagomedov.

One MMA fan argued that Makhachev had superior striking skills than 'The Eagle' and believed that the former could surpass Nuramgomedov's legacy with a few more title defenses.

"Much better striking than Khabib, if he defends a few more times, he's higher on the all-time list IMO."

Another person echoed the sentiment by backing it up with the credibility of Makhachev's title defenses.

"Far superior fighter than Khabib with actual serious title defenses."

However, one person argued that it was unfair to compare the two as Nurmagomedov faced a tougher list of opponents while defending his lightweight throne.

"Can't compare him to Khabib because 2/3 of his title wins are against a 5'6 145er. Khabib ran through Dustin [Poirier], Justin [Gaethje] and Conor McGregor."

You can see a compilation of some of the comments below:

