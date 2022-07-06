"Feasting on the featherweights like Amanda Nunes was feasting on the bantamweights " - Daniel Cormier explains why Alexander Volkanovski should move up to the lightweight division

Daniel Cormier believes the next logical step for Alexander Volkanovski is a move up to lightweight. According to 'DC', the way Volkanovski beat number one contender Max Holloway at UFC 276 warrants moving up a weight class.

Cormier compared the Australian's reign atop the featherweight division to Amanda Nunes' dominant bantamweight reign that was ended by an upset loss to Julianna Pena.

Additionally, the UFC Hall of Famer noted that there is always the possibility of a relatively unknown contender dethroning 'The Great' at 145 lbs. Cormier said on The DC&RC Show:

"It's gotta be 155 right?! Like, there's nobody else. Like, we just saw him beat 1A Ryan. You know when you beat 1A in the way he beat 1A, you gotta go up. You gotta go up. Because it feels like now, untill it isn't... It feels like now he will be feasting on the featherweights like Amanda Nunes was feasting on the bantamweights everytime she went down, until Julianna Pena. So there's always someone lurking. We just don't know who that person is yet. But I think he goes up now, then he comes backs down."

Alexander Volkanovski recently reasserted his dominance at 145 lbs, scoring his third victory over former champion Max Holloway via a dominant unanimous decision.

Amanda Nunes reigned supreme atop the UFC women's bantamweight division from 2016 until her loss to 'The Venezuelan Vixen' at UFC 269 last year. 'The Lioness' was a -1200 favorite on some Sportsbooks going into her bout against Pena.

Alexander Volkanovski doesn't consider moving up to lightweight to be "that big of a challenge"

Having arguably exhausted all competition at 145 lbs. Alexander Volkanovski has been contemplating a lightweight move for a while now. 'The Great' also claimed that the move won't be as hard as some are expecting it to be. The Australian recently said in an appearance on The MMA Hour:

"I will be looking at that division if I don’t have shit happening in my division, I’m going to have my eyes open. I’m looking at them, and I see great opportunities in that fight… I don’t look at this as that big of a challenge… I want to go for that double champ status. Believe me, it isn’t going to be as hard as some people think it’s going to be to do.”

With the lightweight championship currently vacant, 'The Great' could possibly be aiming for a shot against Charles Oliveira, who recently lost his belt due to a weight-cutting debacle ahead of his bout with Justin Gaethje.

However, with Islam Makhachev waiting in the wings for a shot at lightweight gold, it remains to be seen what will be next for Volkanovski.

