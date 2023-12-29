Featherweight contender calls out Conor McGregor for UFC Spain showdown

A UFC featherweight contender is eyeing a potential fight with Conor McGregor.

The Irishman has remained inactive since suffering a horrific leg injury in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Although 'The Notorious' served as the opposing coach against Michael Chandler on the UFC's reality TV show, The Ultimate Fighter 31, his bout against Chandler is yet to be announced.

Initially, the bout was postponed due to the Irishman's absence from the USADA drug-testing pool. The promotion's landmark event, UFC 300, scheduled for April 2024, is currently the next anticipated date for his return to action, but there has been no official confirmation so far.

During his recent attendance at the Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin event in Saudi Arabia, McGregor expressed frustration about his lack of activity, placing blame on the UFC for keeping him on the sidelines and indicating that his patience is running out.

Ilia Topuria, who is currently set to challenge UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 298 in February, has thrown down the gauntlet, calling out McGregor for a potential fight. Topuria envisions this showdown taking place at a UFC event in Spain, although no such event has been announced by the promotion. 'El Matador' tweeted:

"Topuria vs McGregor #ufcspain"

Ilia Topuria's post:

Conor McGregor's manager weighs in on potential UFC 300 comeback and Michael Chandler fight

Conor McGregor's manager, Audie Attar, has recently confirmed that the Irishman remains enthusiastic about making his comeback on the highly anticipated UFC 300 card.

During an interview with MMA Junkie earlier this month, Attar revealed that McGregor and his team have been actively engaged in efforts to secure a place on the milestone card:

"If it was up to him [Conor McGregor], he’d be fighting Saturday, so ultimately, we’re just trying to make sure we’re doing everything right and following all the standard operating procedures to get him back in the octagon as soon as possible. UFC 300 would be amazing, and obviously, we’re pushing as hard as we can to make that happen."

He also discussed whether Conor McGregor would still be matched up against Michael Chandler:

"I think that’s the likeliest opponent. They just did The Ultimate Fighter together, and I think the fans want to see that fight, but there are other opponents as well. At the end of the day, the UFC is still keen on Michael Chandler and unless something changes there, I certainly think that’s who’s going to be."

Audie Attar's comments:

