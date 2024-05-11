FedEx Driver loses his job after Dana White's video of him tossing packages went viral

Dana White recently recorded a video of a reckless delivery driver who has since been fired by FedEx. It was clear the UFC figurehead thought it was funny to see the lack of care in handling these packages and at first many on social media joined in on the fun.

A FedEx driver was recorded by White tossing several packages into the back of a truck and the video of this went viral. Although it looked amusing to the combat sports promoter, but it was not a laughing matter to those at the delivery company.

FedEx responded to all of this fallout in an interview with TMZ:

"The behavior depicted in the video is unacceptable and inconsistent with the professionalism FedEx demonstrates every day. We are committed to treating our customers' packages with the utmost care, and this driver is no longer providing service for our company as a result of this behavior."

Check the clip in question of White observing the now-former FedEx worker below:

Dana White and past viral videos he was involved in

The 54-year-old got some traction with this FedEx delivery driver video but he is no stranger to video clips spreading like wildfire online. Dana White has created several in-house videos aimed at mearing media members who have dissenting views as it relates to UFC plans.

One of these videos came out in response to people who came across as skeptical when UFC was so quick to get back to promoting events in the early stages of the global pandemic related to COVID-19. This video specifically cited media members who expressed cautious skepticism with this idea that Dana White as well as the UFC by proxy looked to denigrate them for vocalizing this.

Another one of these videos came out fairly recently and spotlighted individuals who felt the UFC 300 card was not a stacked event that fit the landmark nature of the event. In the same style, people were specifically spotlighted in an attempt from Dana White and company to create a sort of 'gotcha moment' and put a negative spotlight on those with dissenting views.

The Connecticut native also had a video go viral in the early part of 2023 from White slapping his wife at a New Year's Eve event. The Power Slap figurehead clumsily stated that his punishment would be to walk around for the rest of his life being known for this interaction with his spouse.