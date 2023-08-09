Fedor Emelianenko challenges Mike Tyson to a boxing match in epic heavyweight clash of the titans

Fedor Emelianenko announced his retirement from MMA following his loss to Ryan Bader in a rematch at Bellator 290 in February.

'The Last Emperor' won't be returning to MMA, but he still has plans in the realm of combat sports. In a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Emelianenko expressed his desire to step into the boxing ring and potentially face the legendary Mike Tyson.

The 46-year-old Russian indicated that he would want to fight 'Iron Mike' in October on the undercard of Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury.

"We watched the fight on TV of Roy Jones Jr. vs. Mike Tyson. Mike Tyson would be an interesting fight He has a big name, he’s a legend. ... It would be interesting because you can see a lot of his videos on YouTube and all over the place, he’s still in good shape. He still works pads, he still has that same power, he still has that speed and power. That would be awesome if it’s possible [to fight on the undercard of Fury vs. Ngannou], I would definitely do it.”

When Fedor Emelianenko stated that he will never totally leave MMA like Khabib Nurmagomedov

Fedor Emelianenko claimed that, unlike former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, he does not see himself completely leaving MMA.

'The Last Emperor' affirmed his lasting connection to the sport. Despite their retirements from active fighting, both athletes have etched a lasting impact on MMA and remain intertwined with it.

Both Emelianenko and 'The Eagle' have stayed engaged in the sport, imparting their knowledge through coaching, training, and guiding the next generation of fighters. In 2020, Nurmagomedov's decision to retire surprised many, as he cited his desire to return to his homeland in Dagestan and prioritize time with his family.

During a press conference at Bellator 290 earlier this year, Fedor Emelianenko stated:

"Of course, I’ll be involved still because I have my team. These guys are like family to me. I will try to do my best and help them in any way I can. All my life I was in sport. The sport is part of my life. The sport is in my blood."

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting pic.twitter.com/z8kUC211Gq Fedor Emelianenko reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov completely walking away from MMA but says he could never do that (@DamonMartin) mmafighting.com/2023/2/3/23582…