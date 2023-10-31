"Feel sick watching that sh*t" - Dricus Du Plessis' joke Eiffel Tower post triggers wave of homophobic comments from fans

UFC middleweight contender Dricus Du Plessis is enjoying some downtime in Paris, France, immersing himself in the excitement of the Rugby World Cup. Du Plessis has been actively sharing pictures with his friends on Instagram, and fans also spotted him enjoying the event while seated beside tennis star Novak Djokovic.

Dricus Du Plessis, hailing from South Africa, has consistently advocated for the distinction of being the first champion from Africa who undergoes training within the continent. Most recently, South Africa triumphed over New Zealand with a razor-thin margin of 12-11, in the finals of the Rugby World Cup 2023.

South Africa's relentless pursuit of the title, despite a defeat in the group stages, showcased the resilience and determination of the players. Their strategic prowess and unwavering defense, especially in the finals delivered the coveted victory.

Dricus Du Plessis took to Instagram to post a picture with his friend, in which the duo were spotted boldly donning South African flag-themed underwear in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower. In a lighthearted moment, the friend playfully staged a mock proposal to Du Plessis against the romantic backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. However, the post triggered an overwhelmingly negative homophobic response from fans, subjecting Du Plessis to a barrage of severe backlash. One fan wrote:

Another fan wrote:

Yet another fan wrote:

Dricus Du Plessis claims he won't beg for a title shot

Dricus Du Plessis remains unshaken by the unpredictability and challenges that come his way with a middleweight title shot on his mind. Having impressed with a recent victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 290, Du Plessis stood at the cusp of a title shot. However, his immediate plans were derailed due to a broken foot, leading to Sean Strickland taking the title instead.

Yet, Du Plessis's spirit remains unbroken. He recognizes that fairness is a rare commodity in the fight game and understands the complex dynamics of the UFC.

Despite believing that he is deserving of a title shot, Du Plessis refuses to resort to begging. Instead, he remains committed to his journey, planning to conquer the division and potentially make the move to the light heavyweight division. Speaking a recent interview with FOX West Texas, Du Plessis stated:

“Life’s not fair, and the fight game is definitely not fair. I just said what I’ll do now is I’ll run over the whole division, I’ll run over the top five of this division, which will only make my move to light heavyweight quicker and easier. … Right now I’m not going to beg for any title shot. I’ve never begged for anything, I’ve fought for it.”

Catch Dricus Du Plessis' comments below (10:00):