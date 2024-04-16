“Felt honored to watch this live” - Fans still feel the hype from electric ONE 165 matchup between Superlek, Takeru

ONE Championship fans can't get enough of ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9's sensational performance against Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa.

Taking the spotlight at ONE 165 inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena, two of combat sports' fiercest strikers went toe-to-toe for five incredible rounds that had fans sitting on the edge of their seats.

After 15 minutes, 'The Kicking Machine' was declared the winner via unanimous decision, paving the way for his highly anticipated clash with Jonathan Haggerty this summer.

"Superlek showcased his best kicks en route to defending his throne against Takeru. Relive their incredible ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title encounter before he challenges Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title on September 6 at ONE 168: Denver!"

Fans continued to marvel at the display of violence that Superlek and Takeru delivered in their ONE 165 headliner, writing:

"I watched this about 8 times and still enjoy."

"Felt honored to watch this match live in the arena."

"Good fight right here."

"What a fight!"

"Crazy azz fight."

"I feel dejavu. It's like Buakaw vs. Kota."

Superlek looks to score a second ONE world title against current two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168

What comes next for Takeru remains to be seen, but on Friday, September 6, ONE Championship will deliver one of the most anticipated fights in Muay Thai history when Superlek squares off with reigning two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty.

The two warriors will clash in a can't-miss co-main event when ONE returns to the United States for ONE 168: Denver at Ball Arena in Colorado.

'The Kicking Machine' goes into the bout with a perfect 9-0 record in the 'art of eight limbs' under the ONE banner, including notable victories over Walter Goncalves, Panpayak, Tagir Khalilov, and ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang.

As for Jonathan Haggerty, 'The General' has won six in a row with three massive knockouts against Nong-O, Fabricio Andrade, and Felipe Lobo in his last three outings.

Who comes out on top when the Thai sensation squares off with perhaps the greatest striker in British Muay Thai history?

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver will go on sale to the general public starting on April 24, 10 a.m. Mountain Time.

