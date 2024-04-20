"Felt like I was underwater" - Michael Jai White recounts sparring session with UFC Hall of Famer

Michael Jai White recently recounted a sparring session he had with a UFC Hall of Famer and noted that it served as a valuable learning experience.

The actor has earned a reputation for his incredible fight scenes and martial arts background and has trained with several UFC legends. He holds a black belt in several martial arts disciplines, which makes it understandable why professional fighters have brought him in to help train and spar.

During his recent appearance on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's Jaxxon Podcast, Jai White recounted a sparring session he had with UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping. He mentioned that 'The Count' had excellent cardio and described what it was like sparring with a fighter that had such a relentless pace. He said:

"That [sparring session] taught my a** a lesson...Bisping was getting ready for Georges St-Pierre. And so I'm like, 'Yeah, let's mix it up, get some sparring in, some training, and everything else'...We started working out and I felt like I was underwater. My conditioning was horrible and I felt so bad because by round two, I'm useless...I felt so bad, I could not get any air. He's like, 'Oh, it's okay'. I'm like, 'No, man, I am way better than this."

Despite not performing up to his high standards, Jai White is still very much respected among MMA fighters.

Michael Jai White is no stranger to combat sports

Despite never competing in a professional boxing or MMA bout, Michael Jai White was cast in what ended up being his breakout role as Mike Tyson in the 1995 biopic.

The film was produced by HBO Pictures and was based on the former heavyweight champion boxer's life and career up until that point. Although there were mixed reviews, 'Tyson' received an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Television Movie, Mini-Series, or Dramatic Special.

In addition, Jai White has been a devoted martial arts practitioner and has attained black belts in taekwondo, Tang Soo Do, Kobudo, Wushu, Kyokushin, Gorju-Ryu, and Shotokan karate. He has even showcased his skills on his YouTube channel through various tutorial videos.

