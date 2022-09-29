"They are testing out the new Meta glasses" - Fight Pass ring announcer discloses why Mark Zuckerberg rumoredly booked out Apex for UFC Vegas 61

UFC Fight Pass announcer Christopher James provided more details about the rumored closure of UFC Vegas 61 due to Mark Zuckerberg renting out the event.

According to James, Zuckerberg didn't book the Apex just to enjoy a private screening of the fights. Instead, the announcer believes that the Facebook founder will test out the new Meta smart glasses. James wrote on Twitter:

"According to a rumor I heard this is why: Mark Zuckerberg rented out the Apex. They are testing out the new meta glasses. You will be able to watch the fights from home and feel like you were really there."

See the tweet below:

As the rumor goes, Zuckerberg and his team will experiment with their augmented reality (AR) glasses. The goal, according to James, is to simulate the experience of attending a live sports event – and UFC Vegas 61 appears to be the testing ground.

Last week, the UFC announced that fans and media members wouldn't be invited to the event but offered no explanation. However, one of the main eventers, Mackenzie Dern, seemingly spilled the beans as to why the Apex facility's doors will remain closed to the public on Saturday.

The UFC strawweight star claimed that Zuckerberg would be in attendance for the event. She told reporters at a press conference:

"I know Mark Zuckerberg rented out the whole event. So, I know he’ll be there, but I don’t know if it’s just like literally him and his wife or if he’s gonna have friends or if it’s just like a small party, I don’t know."

Watch Mackenzie Dern's interview below:

UFC president Dana White has since denied Zuckerberg's involvement. However, James seems to have heard the same rumors Dern did.

UFC commentator questions Mark Zuckerberg about safety of Meta glasses

Joe Rogan previously spoke to Mark Zuckerberg about the current state of augmented reality and the technological innovations that Meta is currently working on.

During episode #1863 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Zuckerberg discussed his Meta's collaboration with Ray-Ban to produce smart glasses – a device that looks like a regular pair of sunglasses but comes with a voice-activated camera and microphone.

However, the popular podcaster challenged Zuckerberg, pointing out that the product could cause potential privacy issues. The social media magnate reassured the public by asserting that the glasses come with safety features.

Listen to the full episode of the Joe Rogan Experience below:

