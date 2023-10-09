"Fight seems to be off"- Fans question if Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev showdown is in doubt after graphic surgery photos surface

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa is slated to face unbeaten sensation Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event of UFC 294 on October 21.

The bout will mark Chimaev's return to the middleweight division and both fighters' very first outing this year. However, fans have expressed concern over the Brazilian's condition after he posted images and videos of himself recovering from surgery and training.

'Borrachinha' revealed that he underwent the procedure just three weeks earlier and has been training consistently despite being stitched up.

Fans reacted with shock and concern over the status of the matchup, while also questioning his decision to be operated on so close to the fight:

"The fight seems to be off, no way UFC will allow a fighter to fight with stitches."

"tf will he even get cleared to fight???"

"Paulo why are you having surgery 5 weeks before a fight"

Many others joked about Paulo Costa's patented 'secret juice' and how it may propel him to complete recovery:

"Hopefully you restore fully before the Chimaev fight"

"Secret juice will heal overnight..."

"Healing quick with secret juice"

Some expressed concern over his condition, while others alleged he was trying to create excuses:

"This is very sad news, man. Very sad! You can see that you are suffering from pain from the images, your discomfort during training. But I'm in the crowd, it's at these times that champions are born."

"Buddy already line up with excuses before the fight. Lmao I know chimaev already giving you a nightmare. You're better not pull out paulo and sleep well"

Chael Sonnen says Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev is the real main event of UFC 294

Former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen weighed in on the upcoming Paulo Costa vs Khamzat Chimaev fight at UFC 294.

Although the fight is co-main to the lightweight title headliner between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira, Sonnen believes it is the marquee bout of the night:

"I believe that [UFC 294] main event...main attraction, Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev... Whoever wins this fight, I believe will be announced quickly as long as we don't have an injury...as the next in line for [Sean] Strickland. Whoever doesn't win, it's gonna be two and three years before that discussion even comes back. This is what we like as fans, right, we like these high-stake matches."

Sonnen also predicted a potential title shot against Sean Strickland for the winner of the bout.

