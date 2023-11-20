Fighter attempting iconic Jorge Masvidal finish ends up getting knocked out in 4 seconds [VIDEO]

MMA fans witnessed an iconic moment in 2019 when Jorge Masvidal delivered a sensational flying knee knockout against Ben Askren at UFC 239. This viral moment saw Masvidal's popularity soar to new heights as he became a household name in combat sports.

Jorge Masvidal's flying knee knockout has become a source of inspiration for many fighters aiming to make a statement with their performances. A recent instance of this influence was evident during the debut of MMA fighter Iury Silva.

Silva, a light heavyweight making his professional debut, faced Xiko Loko at an Acesso MMA event in Fortaleza, Brazil. Eager to make an impact, Silva initiated a sprint towards his opponent and attempted a flying attack reminiscent of Masvidal's approach. Unfortunately for Silva, Loko anticipated the move and countered with a thudding shot that sent Silva crashing to the canvas in a matter of seconds.

The brutal impact of the blow was evident as Silva's head made harsh contact with the canvas. As he lay defenseless, Loko followed up with multiple punches, leaving Silva knocked out cold.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal etched his name in UFC history with the fastest knockout ever against Ben Askren. In a mere five seconds, Masvidal executed a perfectly timed flying knee against Askren at UFC 239.

Dana White once claimed that the flying knee changed Jorge Masvidal's life

Earlier this year, Jorge Masvidal retired from the sport after a lopsided unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. Despite competing for over twenty years professionally, it was only in 2019 that he truly gained massive recognition with consecutive knockout victories over Darren Till and Ben Askren.

The iconic five-second flying knee KO against Askren elevated him to mainstream fame, leading to a pay-per-view headline clash at UFC 244 against Nate Diaz. While that was his last victory, he continued to headline three more UFC pay-per-views, displaying financial acumen that ensures stability for his family in retirement.

Speaking about Jorge Masvidal's popularity at the UFC 287 post-fight interview, UFC CEO Dana White stated:

“That flying knee changed his life. When he threw that flying knee, it changed his whole life... He’s made a lot of money. He made a lot of money tonight. He’s got things outside the octagon going on too, like Conor [McGregor] does and some of these other guys, and I think he’s proved everything he needed to prove to himself. He changed his family’s life, and why not?”

Expand Tweet