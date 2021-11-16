5 of the best flying knee knockouts in UFC history

The UFC roster comprises some of the best strikers in MMA, who have delivered jaw-fropping knockouts time after time in the history of the promotion.

These fighters have employed various techniques to knock their opponents out. Be it Conor McGregor's left hand that knocked Jose Aldo out cold at UFC 194 or Valentina Shevchenko's devastating head-kick to KO Jessica Eye. One such technique that many have used to great effect is the flying knee.

On that note, here are five of the best flying knee knockouts in the history of the UFC.

#5. Yoel Romero vs. Chris Weidman at UFC 205

Yoel Romero took on Chris Weidman in a middleweight bout at UFC 205 - the first UFC event to be hosted in New York City since the legalization of the sport in the state.

It was a stacked card headlined by a UFC lightweight championship bout between Conor McGregor and Eddie Alvarez. The fight card also featured popular names like Tyron Woodley, Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Apart from being the first event in New York City, it was historic for another reason. It saw Conor McGregor become the first ever simultaneous two-division champion in the history of the promotion.

Well before McGregor's victory in the main event, the second fight on the main card saw Yoel Romero steal the show with a third-round knockout of Chris Weidman. It went on to earn the Cuban the 'Performance of the Night' bonus alongside McGregor.

Romero extended his winning streak to eight wins on the bounce with this victory. Prior to the fight, he had lost just one bout throughout his MMA career.

The Cuban stayed composed for the first two rounds, trading with Weidman on the feet and stuffing the majority of the American's takedown attempts. The 'Soldier of God' even took his counterpart down twice in the second round, landing effective ground and pound in the process.

Romero came alive 24 seconds into the third round as he reacted swiftly to a takedown attempt from Weidman, leaping towards the American with a powerful flying knee. The impact of the strike was enough to knock the former champion out cold.

