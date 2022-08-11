"We can do this for Full Send" - Fighters and fans react hilariously to Mateusz Gamrot nearly choking out a podcast host on air

Surging UFC lightweight Mateusz Gamrot nearly choked out a podcast host during his interview with Polish host Maciej Turski on Hejt Park. Gamrot's move incited hilarious reactions from fighters and fans alike on social media. 'Gamer' picked up the podcast host by his neck while demostrating a D'Arce choke.

Watch the footage below:

UFC middleweight Gerald Meerschaert suggested that something similar could be done on the famous Full Send podcast of the Nelk Boys. Tagging Nelk Boys member Shawny Mack, 'GM3' wrote on Instagram:

"@ogshawnymack we can do this for @fullsend_mma 😂"

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling reacted with laughter emojis and ATT coach Mike Brown joked that letting Gamrot demonstrate technique might not have been the best idea.

Fans in general were tickled to see the Polish fighter nearly putting the host to sleep on live television. Some even jokingly suggested that the podcast host should press charges on 'Gamer'. @daveontheupside wrote:

"THAT MAN NEEDS TO FILE CHARGES 😂"

While Gamrot might have been carried away with his demonstration, he was all smiles with the host afterwards.

Beneil Dariush ranks Mateusz Gamrot amongst top scramblers at lightweight

Mateusz Gamrot is scheduled to fight Beneil Dariush at UFC 280 in October. 'Benny', whose bout against Islam Makhachev fell through, wasn't originally eyeing the number nine ranked Gamrot.

Dariush was looking to fight higher-ranked opponents, namely Dustin Poirier or Michael Chandler. However, 'Benny' believes his upcoming opponent might be better than Poirier or Chandler in terms of his skillset.

Dariush ranked 'Gamer' amongst the top-three scramblers at 155 lbs. The Iranian-American ranked only himself, Makhachev and uncrowned lightweight king Charles Oliveira ahead of Gamrot in terms of wrestling. Dariush said in a recent interview with The Schmo:

“He’s [Gamrot] definitely top three in terms of scrambling in our division. He’s great grappler, and his striking is good too. He knows how to set up his punches. I don’t know if his striking is like, uh, he what he prefers to do. I think he always looking for the takedown, but he’s a capable striker too, man. His grappling is really good. I would say he’s behind me, he might be able to outwrestle Islam, I don’t know, Islam and Charles. I would say just the three of us are ahead of him.”

Watch Dariush's interview with The Schmo below:

