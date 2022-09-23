"I've had 8 fights and been with the company for 5yrs but not in it" - Fighters take offense at 'Dana White's Contender Series' competitors getting featured on EA Sports' UFC game roster

UFC fighters have reacted to a tweet from Dana White that has asked fans which fighters from Dana White's Contender Series they'd like to see get added to EA Sports' UFC game roster.

The latest iteration of UFC's video game has received regular roster updates since its release. Rising stars such as Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann were recently added to the game. Fans also have the opportunity to unlock boxers such as Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua to play and compete with.

The major issue it seems for both fans and fighters is that there are currently contracted UFC athletes, such as Jessica-Rose Clark, Terrance McKinney and Muhammad Mokaev, who aren't available in the game. The frustration is that DWCS fighters, who are yet to earn a contract with the organization, may appear before them.

British flyweight fighter Muhammad Mokaev, who won both of his UFC fights in 2022, asked his fans on Twitter to respond to the message from Dana White.

"Let Dana know"

Women's bantamweight Jessica-Rose Clark was surprised about her exclusion from the video game roster due to her being signed with the UFC for over five years.

"I've had 8 fights and been with the company for 5yrs but not in it either haha."

Lightweight fighter Terrance McKinney drew major issues with the fact that he and other contracted fighters were being looked over by the UFC brass.

"How they gonna put in a contender series fighter but leave us out"

