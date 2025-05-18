"Fighting anyone but Tom" - Fans react to Jon Jones sparring undefeated bare-knuckle boxer

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has once again come under fire from fans after recent footage emerged of him playfully sparring with an undefeated bare-knuckle boxer in Thailand. 'Bones' is currently in the country as he will feature on a Russian spin-off of the UFC's 'The Ultimate Fighter' reality TV show. He will operate as one of the show's coaches, with Nate Diaz serving as his opposite number.

Jones could be seen on a rooftop in Thailand engaging in some light sparring with Samat Abdyrakhmanov. He carries a bare-knuckle boxing record of 6-0, with three decision and three stoppage victories. The Kyrgyz fighter also holds a professional boxing record of 2-0, having made the move to the sport in 2022.

Footage of the duo sparring was uploaded to X by @MMAUNCENSORED1, who wrote:

"Heavyweight champion Jon Jones sparring boxer"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Trending

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Fans showed little interest in the sparring between the two fighters and were more focused on reminding 'Bones' that he has a fight waiting in the wings, a title unification bout against interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

One fan took aim at the New York native, writing:

"Fighting anyone but Tom"

Expand Tweet

Other fans shared similar sentiments, as they did not hold back on the two-division champion:

"Fighting anyone except who he needs to fight, Tom Aspinall."

"Tom in 2"

"Jones is nothing without his eye pokes"

"Jones couldn't even outbox the corpse of Miocic, no wonder he's terrified of Aspinall."

"Jones is fat damn"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to Jon Jones' sparring footage with bare-knuckle boxer

Dana White shares positive update on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall has made it clear that he wants to face Jon Jones in a title unification bout, but 'Bones' is less eager, on the surface at least.

Jones doesn't believe a win over the Mancunian would do anything for his legacy. However, his stance has led him to be accused of avoiding a clash with Aspinall.

During a recent Instagram live, UFC CEO Dana White shared an update on the potential heavyweight title unification bout, saying:

"I told you guys already, we'll get Aspinall vs. Jones done. Jon Jones vs. [Tom Aspinall], the heavyweight fight will happen. Just relax, I'll announce that soon."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.