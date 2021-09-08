"Fighting guys like that is a bonus" - Jorge Masvidal says he would fight Jake or Logan Paul if the pay is right

Jorge Masvidal has revealed that he’d be open to a fight against Jake Paul or Logan Paul, provided that he’s paid enough money to fight them.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, 'Gamebred' stated:

“I’m gonna beat up all the Pauls. If they put money in my pocket – that Logan Paul dude, Jake Paul dude, the whoever Paul dudes – they put money in my pocket, of course, I’d like to break some Disney characters’ faces.”

Masvidal emphasized that fighting people like Jake Paul and Logan Paul is a bonus. ‘Gamebred’ also jestingly alluded to Jake Paul’s 'Gotcha Hat' moment, Masvidal said:

“I’ve been fighting men that have been training since seven, eight years old to do the same thing to me that I want to do to them. Fighting guys like that is a bonus, man. That’s all I can say. They can take a hat when they want, but it’s a f**king bonus.”

Jorge Masvidal’s feud with Jake Paul

Jorge Masvidal (left); Jake Paul (right) (*Image courtesy: Jake Paul Instagram)

Earlier this year, Jorge Masvidal and 'The Problem Child' trained together ahead of Paul's fight against Masvidal's old rival Ben Askren.

Back in July 2019, the Masvidal-Askren rivalry reached a crescendo when they faced off at UFC 239. 'Gamebred' scored the fastest KO in UFC history, knocking Askren out in six seconds.

Regardless, the rivalry between Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren didn't end. Fast-forward to 2021, and Masvidal chose to give Jake Paul a few tips on beating Askren. Paul went on to defeat Askren via first-round TKO in their professional boxing match in April 2021.

Jake Paul was then scheduled to face Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren's mutual friend, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, next. Leading up to the Paul-Woodley matchup, Masvidal sided with Woodley and predicted that T-Wood would defeat 'The Problem Child.' This didn't sit well with Jake Paul, who proceeded to lash out at Masvidal.

Masvidal has taken multiple jibes at the Paul brothers ever since, even after Paul's fight with Woodley. Presently, 'Gamebred' is still under contract with the UFC. He is looking to work his way back to a shot at the UFC welterweight title. Meanwhile, Jake and Logan Paul's next boxing matches – opponents and comeback timelines – are yet to be revealed.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh