"In a war, you can commit angry crime, which I like, it’s a dream" - Czech MMA fighter Filip Grznár prosecuted for admiring war in Ukraine

Czechoslovakia's MMA fighter Filip Grznár is under investigation for praising the Russian invasion of Ukraine and inciting a war in his own country.

The 37-year-old former body builder made a few controversial statements in a Facebook video that has since been deleted. In the said video, Filip Grznár expressed his appreciation for the war in Ukraine, then admitted to wanting a war in his homeland.

Below is a tweet by Roman Maca when the news first surfaced:

Roman Maca @_Roman_Maca

Grznár kandidoval za SPD a je blízký T. Okamurovi. Překvapuje to vůbec někoho? Myslím, že ne...

novinky.cz/krimi/clanek/z… Zápasník Filip Grznár v březnu na sociální síti Facebook veřejně vychvaloval válku. Dokonce uvedl, že se těší, až vypukne v Česku. Vyšetřuje ho policie.Grznár kandidoval za SPD a je blízký T. Okamurovi. Překvapuje to vůbec někoho? Myslím, že ne... Zápasník Filip Grznár v březnu na sociální síti Facebook veřejně vychvaloval válku. Dokonce uvedl, že se těší, až vypukne v Česku. Vyšetřuje ho policie.Grznár kandidoval za SPD a je blízký T. Okamurovi. Překvapuje to vůbec někoho? Myslím, že ne...novinky.cz/krimi/clanek/z… https://t.co/3PgwfAevF7

In a transcription courtesy of Bloody Elbow, Filip Grznár said:

“There is no right in a war. In a war, you can commit angry crime, which I like, it’s a dream. And only the strongest will survive. I just want there to be a war in the Czech Republic. I want a war. It’s the only freedom, because you know you can grab at any time and kill anyone at the same time. And that’s just good. I want a war in the Czech Republic and I will do everything for it.”

For making these comments, he was charged by local law enforcement for instigating crime. Filip Grznár later apologized for the video, claiming he was drunk when it was recorded.

Considering that the Facebook post is not his first offense, he could serve a maximum of two years in prison if found guilty. Back in 2017, he had to pay a fine of 15,000 Czech Korna, or around $642, for a video on YouTube. In that video, he celebrated the murder of a Romani van driver and then threatened to kill other Romani people.

Additionally, the fighter has been seen wearing shirts with controversial phrases such as "refugees are not welcome."

The Czech fighter fought last November to gain his first MMA victory. He now has a professional fight record of 1 win and 2 losses.

Filip Grznár's view of the Russia-Ukraine conflict

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has greatly affected the sports realm. Just like those who fight for peace in Ukraine, there are those who don't oppose the war or have a different view of Russia's stance.

Filip Grznár has blatantly expressed his approval for Vladimir Putin’s military invasion in the Ukraine. Despite Ukrainian families, homes, and infrastructure having been killed and destroyed, he yearns for a war in his own country.

But he isn't the only one. Former MMA fighter Jeff Monson, who once fought for the UFC, has been sighted on Russian television praising the war. He was seen making claims that Russia is trying to rid Ukraine of Nazis and fascism.

Meanwhile, there are fighters who greatly oppose the war and have tried everything in their power to help end it. For instance, Ukrainian professional boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Vasyl Lomachenko both went on to serve their country against Russia.

Additionally, undefeated Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov also left to defend his hometown of Irpin when the war started. The decision delayed his title defense that was supposed to take place on May 13.

UFC's Maryna Moroz has made a few heartfelt statements about her family's horrific situation in Ukraine and has tried to warn the public against alleged Russian propaganda. Sadly, her family and friends in the beleaguered country continue to suffer.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat