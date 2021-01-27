Floyd Mayweather's new hairstyle: Has the legendary boxer grown back his hair?

Floyd Mayweather's recent photos on his social media accounts have left the fans puzzled. The 43-year-old boxer's latest look has him flaunting his hair, and that hasn't settled down well with the audience who are confused about how Mayweather has been able to grow his hair back.

Most fans have recognized Floyd Mayweather with him being completely bald. However, his new look suggests that 'Money' has grown some hair on his head. In December 2020 as well, Mayweather had donned a rarely before seen look with a goatee and mustache.

Although it is not yet clear if Mayweather has actually grown his hair back, some fans are convinced that the retired boxer has indeed done so - usually a herculean task for someone who has maintained a bald look for the majority of his career.

Is it just me or floyd is looking younger with his hair growing out 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/F3TjFrlwok — Jeremiah (@Jeremia71512691) January 26, 2021

If Floyd Mayweather can grow a full head of hair back there’s hope for us all 😅🤞🏻 — Jamie (@jamie_h_1) January 27, 2021

On the other hand, some are certain that Floyd Mayweather has got a hair transplant done since it is seemingly unfeasible for him to grow his hair back. Plus he is one of the richest athletes in the world, which makes it possible for him to hire the finest hair transplant surgeons.

Floyd Mayweather Really Got Not Only A Hair Transplant But A Beard Transplant lol — J.R. (@RaaaasTaa) January 7, 2021

If @FloydMayweather can get a hair transplant, then I can too — Makiel (@MakielSzn) January 26, 2021

50 Cent, iconic rapper and Floyd Mayweather's arch nemesis, also accused the 43-year-old of undergoing a hair transplant on an Instagram post which he later deleted.

50 CLOWNS FLOYD! 50 Cent caught Floyd Mayweather out here with a potential hair transplant on his face and head. Did Floyd grow his hair or is it a possible transplant? | Kick It wit @kiwkcmc https://t.co/zzJIVjWkoC pic.twitter.com/w94rxhE6nF — Power 96.5 (@Power965lansing) January 6, 2021

When is Floyd Mayweather fighting next?

Floyd Mayweather was scheduled to fight YouTuber Logan Paul on 20 February 2021, however, the bout has been postponed for undisclosed reasons.

Paul was continually challenging Mayweather for a fight, which the legendary boxer eventually accepted after Paul did a face time with him on Fanmio. Mayweather later announced on his Instagram account that he and Paul will lock horns on February 20.

In a recent YouTube video on Mike Majlak's gaming channel, Paul suggested that there are some things that need to be worked out before the final date of his fight with Mayweather is revealed.

"We're figuring it out now... I don't know how much I can say. I will say this: the complications are when you're dealing with someone like Floyd Mayweather," said Paul.

Logan Paul switched to professional boxing after his white-collar boxing clash with fellow YouTuber KSI ended in a draw. The two faced each other once again in a professional bout, which saw Paul losing via split decision.