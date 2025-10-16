Flyweight Muay Thai war between Suablack and Johan Estupinan confirmed for ONE Fight Night 37

ONE Championship has added another explosive striking matchup to its upcoming American primetime card, with Suablack Tor Pran49 facing Johan Estupinan in a flyweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 37.Their scheduled three-round war will take place in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 7. The promotion unveiled the matchup on its official site this past Wednesday, 15 October.The clash pits two dynamic strikers against each other in what promises to be a high-octane battle between contrasting styles and backgrounds.The Thai martial artist brings traditional Thai striking excellence to the matchup, and he's used his high-octane and unorthodox style to establish himself as a formidable competitor in ONE.Suablack has built a reputation for technical precision and devastating power in the clinch. Meanwhile, Estupinan's aggressive approach and knockout power have been on full display throughout his campaign in the world's largest martial arts organization.For Suablack, the bout represents an opportunity to climb the flyweight Muay Thai rankings and position himself closer to world title contention.The Thai star will look to use his technical advantages and home-country advantage to overwhelm the Colombian standout, while 'Panda Kick' aims to prove that he's ready to take on bigger and better names inside the Circle. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMore fights will be announced for ONE Fight Night 37: Kryklia vs. Agdeve in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for more exciting details on ONE Championship's next American primetime spectacle on November 7.Suablack and Johan Estupinan's recent form heading into ONE Fight Night 37 warThe 29-year-old Suablack has his radar locked on a third triumph in succession at ONE Fight Night 37.In his last appearance on the global stage, the Thai athlete took a well-deserved unanimous decision win over multi-time Muay Thai world champion Seksan Or Kwanmuang.Before that, he dished out another striking clinic across three rounds to best Sangarthit Looksaikongdin at ONE Friday Fights 114.Overall, he owns an 8-3 promotional resume, which includes four knockouts against Thanungern FA Group, Lenny Blasi, Shinji Suzuki, and Craig Coakley.The JCFernandez and Team CSK fighter, meanwhile, saw his perfect 27-0 slate come to an end when he shared the stage against Japanese veteran Taiki Naito at ONE Fight Night 32 this past June.Estupinan returns with his back against the wall, but his five consecutive victories over world-class opposition such as Johan Ghazali, Zakaria El Jamari, Sean Climaco, Zafer Sayik, and Kouta Omori more than prove he has what it takes to handle what Suablack brings to the table in this must-watch flyweight Muay Thai duel.Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 37 live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 7.