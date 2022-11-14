Alex Pereira's corner pulled off a Leon Edwards moment in 'Poatan's middleweight title fight against Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. The brilliant corner work for the Brazilian was reminiscent of Edwards' team pushing him to chase a finish in 'Rocky's fight against then-welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.

Alex Pereira, like Leon Edwards, had to overcome some early adversity in his championship fight against kickboxing rival Adesanya. The former two-division Glory kickboxing champion was seemingly behind on the scorecards, and Adesanya was well on his way to avenging the two losses to 'Poatan' in the kickboxing terrain.

However, Pereira's team wouldn't let him go without putting on a fight and encouraged the Brazilian to chase the finish before the fifth round. Boxing coach Fernely Feliz Sr. was heard saying [translated]:

"One round for you to be a world champion. Five minutes, enough, enough. You need to get to him. You need to approach him, okay. You need to have knock him out. Listen, you need to knock him out. Always, always with the stance, with high guard."

The cornerman further added:

"He is feeling when you are hitting. You only have one round, active with your defense and combos, two or, three strikes. Just one-twos, alright, breathe. Right now you are going to be a world champion. This round is yours. Go for it."

Watch the corner work below:

#UFC281 on BT Sport @btsportufc



"You need to knock him out!"



"This round is yours!"



Unbelievable corner work from Alex Pereira's team as he headed out in the 5th round to defeat Israel Adesanya! 🤯



#UFC281 "One round for you to be a world champion!""You need to knock him out!""This round is yours!"Unbelievable corner work from Alex Pereira's team as he headed out in the 5th round to defeat Israel Adesanya! 🤯 "One round for you to be a world champion!""You need to knock him out!""This round is yours!"Unbelievable corner work from Alex Pereira's team as he headed out in the 5th round to defeat Israel Adesanya! 🤯#UFC281 https://t.co/M9jkkbUrhA

The Brazilian succeeded in accomplishing the finish courtesy of his famed left hook that marked the beginning of the end. The 35-year-old rallied with a barrage of combinations before the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

Alex Pereira has ascended to the top of the middleweight division in just one year and four appearances inside the UFC octagon, ending the remarkable reign of 'The Last Stylebender' in one of the most stunning, come-from-behind victories.

Troydan @Troydan Alex Pereira ends the Israel Adesanya reign Alex Pereira ends the Israel Adesanya reign https://t.co/ONEgbNmUY2

Dana White reacts to Alex Pereira's corner work against Israel Adesanya at UFC 281

Israel Adesanya's three-year-long reign as the undisputed UFC middleweight champion came to an end at UFC 281, and Alex Pereira became the freshly crowned 185-pound champion of the UFC.

UFC President Dana White was mighty impressed by the advice Pereira's cornermen gave the Brazilian going into the fifth round. According to the UFC head honcho, the spectacular moment felt like it came straight out of a motion picture:

“I wanted to hear what the corner work was going to be, so I put the headphones on [for translation]. One of his trainers, I don’t know who it was, was like, ‘You’re losing this f**king fight. You need to knock him out in this round. You have to move forward. You have to throw punches in bunches, you have to throw combinations. Let your f**king hands go. You’re going to be a world champion in five minutes.’ And then he gets up and goes out there. And it was seriously straight out of the movie.”

Watch the clip below:

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow Dana White reveals what Alex Pereira's corner told him Dana White reveals what Alex Pereira's corner told him https://t.co/zvTgxPxnbC

Poll : 0 votes