“For now, it’s Ciryl Gane” - UFC’s Benoit Saint Denis explains opposition to Cedric Doumbé's "Face of French MMA" statement

Benoit Saint Denis recently addressed Cedric Doumbe's claims of being the face of French MMA and disputed whether he actually is at the moment.

The No.11 ranked UFC lightweight has been a fighter on the rise as of late, especially considering that he will be fighting former title challenger Dustin Poirier in his next bout. During his appearance on today's episode of The MMA Hour, the Frenchman shared his thoughts on the PFL star and complimented his skills as a fighter.

Despite the compliment, Saint Denis mentioned that he believes there is another fighter that deserves that recognition instead and noted that he would earn that moniker in the future. He said:

"He's [Cedric Doumbe] an exciting fighter, he has punching power and yeah, he's making his place inside the French area and I hope he's gonna be able to showcase all his Glory Kickboxing skills...I believe in the rankings, you know, and for now, it's Ciryl Gane is the face of French MMA...[I] will be the face of French MMA and maybe even more. You have to prove it. It's easy to talk but you always have to prove."

Doumbe has taken the PFL by storm, which was evident in his promotional debut as the crowd was electric for his arrival and even attracted the likes of French soccer star Kylian Mbappe, who attended the event.

Benoit Saint Denis addresses confusion regarding Dustin Poirier fight possibly being scrapped from UFC 299

Benoit Saint Denis weighed in on the confusion surrounding Dustin Poirier tweeting that he hadn't signed the contract and the possibility of their fight being scrapped from UFC 299.

During the aforementioned appearance, the surging UFC lightweight addressed that confusion and mentioned that he is happy that 'The Diamond' came to an agreement with the promotion and keeping their bout intact. He said:

"It's not a game I'm used to play or I have ever played. I'm just trying to do what I'm good at, is taking people's head off. Climbing the rankings and yeah, getting ready for this fight...But yeah, really happy to have this guy in front of me."

