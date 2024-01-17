"For a total of five PPVs sold" - Fans mock Julianna Peña's attempt at roasting fellow UFC contenders

Julianna Peña has just offered her reaction to the UFC 297 co-headliner featuring Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva in a women's bantamweight title fight. Additionally, she also took aim at Maycee Barber by sharing a heavily edited picture depicting her as a mother while all three women are shown as children.

The Instagram meme specifically mocks the women's bantamweight division as being comprised of Peña's children. Unfortunately, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' did not draw the reactions she had initially hoped for. Fans flocked to the comment section of her Instagram post to scoff at her for her conduct.

One fan warned 'The Venezuelan Vixen' against negatively impacting UFC 300 by agreeing to fight on the event card.

"Don't u dare ruin 300 by fighting that card"

Meanwhile, another fan claimed that she was so forgetful she had forgotten she even signed with the UFC.

"Forgot she was in the ufc"

Others, however, criticized Peña's drawing power, with one fan mocking her promised return to the octagon.

"For a total of 5 PPV's sold"

Some comments even hit out against the fact that she didn't include the streaking Erin Blanchfield, who does not fight at 135 pounds, on her list of faux children.

"You are very very smart not including Erin."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Julianna Peña's trash talk

'The Venezuelan Vixen' hasn't competed since her UFC 277 loss to Amanda Nunes on July 30, 2022. She is currently on a mission to recapture the women's bantamweight title, which she briefly held not too long ago.

Julianna Peña authored arguably the greatest WMMA upset of all time

At UFC 269, the MMA world stood still in stunned silence after Julianna Peña survived Amanda Nunes' overpowering onslaught. Not only did she survive, but she also stung the Brazilian with sniping jabs every time she stepped into range. It eventually sapped Nunes of her chin and will.

Check out Julianna Peña scoring the biggest win of her career in the clip below:

In round two of their first encounter, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' wrote herself into the pages of UFC legend by defeating an exhausted Nunes. Not only did she win, but she submitted her as well, crowning herself the women's bantamweight titleholder.