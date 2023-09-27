Former Ham Seo Hee opponent vouches for her toughness: “I hit her with everything…but she kept coming”

At ONE Fight Night 14, Ham Seo Hee will compete in one of the biggest fights of her career to date.

The 36-year-old veteran has racked up a lot of high-level experience throughout her 34-fight professional career. On September 29, she will need to call on all of that when she goes toe-to-toe with top-ranked contender Stamp Fairtex for the interim ONE atomweight world championship.

Stepping into the main event, the South Korean will look to utilize all of her experience and her well-rounded skill set to try and counter the elite striking of the Thai stand-up specialist.

One aspect of her game that she has been able to rely on throughout her career is her durability.

In a recent interview with MMA Mania, a former opponent of Ham Seo Hee's spoke about the toughness and resilience of ‘Hamzzang’.

Joanne Wood, a UFC veteran, fought her back in 2014. Since that date, both women have gone on to compete at the highest level with invaluable experience:

“I remember feeling a little scared as she had more than double my experience so I knew it was going to be a tough fight going in.

“I knew I’d need to use my size and even though I did have that advantage I hit her with everything. I hit her with a teep to the face that would have sent most people into last week but she kept coming.”

Wood also spoke about the evolution that her former opponent has made in her career and how her willingness to sign on the dotted line has kept her constantly pushing forward:

“For me, she always looks better in every fight. She is a true martial artist who is always improving. She never backs down from a fight, hence her ever-long fight record.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.