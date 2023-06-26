Former 'Love Island' beauty Ms. Danielka to face OnlyF*ns celeb Daniella Hemsley on Elle Brooke's boxing card

Aleksandra Ola Daniel aka Ms. Danielka will face OnlyF*ns star Daniella Hemsley on a Kingpyn boxing card at the 3Arena in Dublin on July 15. The fight will go down on the same card where Danielka's former opponent, another OnlyF*ans celeb, Elle Brooke, takes on Brazilian fitness influencer Jully Poca.

Both Danielka and Hemsley were signed on to Kingpyn boxing in March 2023 and made their debuts in April on the High Stakes Quarter Final card. While Danielka dropped a unanimous decision against Brooke, Hemsley dropped one against Poca at the OVO Arena in London. The upcoming card features the winners and losers from both bouts against each other.

Born in Szczecin, Poland, in 2000 Ms. Danielka is a former Polish Love Island star, featuring on the third season of the Polish version of the show. She exited the show on day 14 after being dumped.

Meanwhile, Daniella Hemsley was born on October 15, 2000, in England. Hemsley has talked about dealing with mental health issues after her parents separated when she was 12 years old. Her life changed when she started hitting the gym at 16 years of age and joined TikTok in 2020. The OnlyF*ns star told the Daily Mail in a previous interview:

"I wouldn't be where I am today and wouldn't have made those steps. I don't believe in diets, ensure you have a healthy lifestyle and just listen to your body. I now opt for low fat or fat free products. I drink plant-based milk and eat a lot of lean foods, as well as eating smaller portions."

The beef between Ms. Danielka and Elle Brooke

Ms. Danielka and Elle Brooke traded several barbs leading up to their April 2023 boxing match. Danielka posted a picture of them hugging and claimed that she never would have hugged Brooke had she known about her source of income. The Polish Love Island star wrote on Instagram:

"If I knew how you make money, I would never touch you!...On April 22, You will have a new video of me f***ing you in the ring!” h/t The Sun

She further went on to accuse Brooke of crossing a line by talking about her brothers. The OnlyF*ns model responded by attempting to kiss Ms. Danielka during the face-offs.

