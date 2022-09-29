"Thank god for men who still have testosterone" - Former model and Playboy Bunny impressed with Conor McGregor's physique

Fans have gone crazy over Conor McGregor's new and improved physique ever since the Irishman packed on quite a few pounds of muscle during his recovery from his UFC 264 leg break.

The latest entry to McGregor's list of admirers is former model and Playboy Bunny Angie Best. In her response to a recent Twitter post by McGregor, the former model lauded the Irishman's impressive physique, saying:

"Thank god for men who still have testosterone."

The Irishman has been turning heads since releasing his bulked-up photos last year. McGregor's current muscular frame has fans and pundits wondering whether the Irishman will ever return to the lightweight division.

According to a report by Spanish news outlet AS, the Irishman has gained 32lbs of pure muscle in just six months. The 34-year-old's trainer Alejandro Celdran credits this seemingly impossible metric to high-volume training.

Per Celdran, McGregor does a minimum of four sessions a week for each muscle group and uses free weights instead of machines. The former two-division champion's insane physique has also invited criticism and accusations regarding him possibly being on steroids.

YouTuber says that very little of Conor McGregor's size gain is actually a result of muscles

Reacting to an article by The Daily Star stating that UFC superstar Conor McGregor gained 32lbs of muscle in six months, YouTuber Derek from More Plates More Dates said that very little of the fighter's size gain was a result of muscle.

In a recent video uploaded to his channel, Derek explained that McGregor has probably gained only 5lbs of pure muscle while bulking up. The YouTuber explained that the fighter has also put on some fluff weight during the bulk:

"It doesn't look like he beefed up other than packed on some like extra glycogen, extra water, extra fluff weight, extra some lean mass for sure. But it's not really representative of blowing up. 32 pounds of muscle, get the f**k out of here, not even close dude. 5 pounds of muscle if you are lucky, you know."

Conor McGregor has been out of action since his leg break at UFC 264 last July. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, UFC president Dana White said that the Dubliner is plotting an early 2023 return to the octagon.

