Former opponent shares only way he would ever rematch Jake Paul

Ben Askren is willing to fight Jake Paul again, but not in a boxing match.

In 2020, Paul fought as a professional boxer twice, beating YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson. After securing knockouts in both fights, ‘The Problem Child’ took the next step in his combat sports journey by challenging Askren, a MMA world champion.

On April 17, 2021, Askren and Paul met inside the Mercedes Benz Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, for an eight-round boxing match. The judges weren’t needed as the YouTuber-turned-boxer landed a massive overhand right to secure a first-round knockout win.

Over two and a half years later, Paul holds a professional boxing record of 7-1, with his lone loss being against Tommy Fury.

‘The Problem Child’ will return to action in December, but he hasn’t confirmed who his opponent is. One fan on Twitter made a fake graphic for Paul vs. Askren 2, and the former Bellator MMA world champion responded by saying:

“. Only if it is MMA”

In February of this year, 'The Problem Child' suffered his first loss against Tommy Fury by a split decision. Slightly over five months later, the 26-year-old bounced back by securing a unanimous decision win against MMA legend Nate Diaz.

Jake Paul wants to fight Nate Diaz in MMA

Jake Paul’s fight against Nate Diaz wasn’t overly competitive, as ‘The Problem Child’ dominated with his power and athleticism advantage. Diaz has pursued a rematch in the boxing ring, but the YouTuber-turned-boxer has other plans.

Earlier this year, Paul signed with PFL to pursue a side quest in MMA. He’s been trying to get Diaz to fight him in the SmartCage, but the latter doesn’t seem interested.

Most Valuable Promotions, founded by Paul, recently released the following statement on Twitter:

“For the record: Jake Paul will not be boxing Nate Diaz again. Nate Diaz and Jake Paul have received an offer from @PFLMMA to rematch in MMA in the SmartCage. Paul has accepted the offer.”

Before worrying about MMA, ‘The Problem Child’ has another boxing match scheduled for December. Although nothing has been confirmed, some fans hope to see him in a rematch against Tommy Fury, who recently defeated KSI. Only time will tell what’s next for Paul.

