Former sparring partner accuses Conor McGregor of being on HGH

Conor McGregor's former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi has made some serious accusations against the Irishman. Responding to a recent post by McGregor, the former boxer accused 'Notorious' of using Human Growth Hormones.

The former UFC double champ shared yet another picture of his stacked up physique on Twitter and tagged his Whiskey brand Proper No. 12. Taking a dig at McGregor, Malignaggi wrote:

"Proper HGH"

Check out the tweet below:

Human Growth Hormone is produced by the pituitary gland and governs our bone length, muscle growth, etc. during childhood and adolescence. This hormone also regulates fat, muscle, tissue, bone, and various aspects of our metabolism throughout life.

There is rampant abuse of synthetic growth hormones amongst professional athletes as they believe it to positively impact muscle building.

The feud between Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi

Conor McGregor invited Paulie Malignaggi as a sparring partner ahead of the Irishman's 2017 boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather. Malignaggi, a former world champion, was an elusive customer, making him an ideal replica of Mayweather.

However, Malignaggi's stay in McGregor's camp was cut short when 'The Notorious' floored the Brooklyn native during a heated sparring session. 'Magic Man' denied getting dropped and left the camp, accusing the Irishman of editing the sparring video which by then had gone viral.

Although a few years passed, Malignaggi and McGregor have continued to trade barbs on social media. Recently commenting on Jake Paul's comments about McGregor, 'Magic Man' stated that the Irishman is "light work." The former boxer wrote in a now-deleted tweet:

"I agree with Jake Paul. Conor is light work"

When a fan said that McGregor would beat Malignaggi and Paul on the same night, 'Magic Man' responded:

"He ain't s**t"

Interestingly, McGregor hit back at Malignaggi with a picture from their sparring session where the Brooklyn-born boxer can be seen on the canvas. The former UFC double champ wrote:

"I left you like a little seesaw"

McGregor has been recovering from a broken leg for around a year now with no date specified for his return. The 34-year-old has built a massive frame in the meantime and has been partying around the world in his Lamborghini superyacht.

